‘Black Panther’ And ‘Stranger Things’ Lead MTV Movie & TV Awards

Wakanda and Hawkins forever: Black Panther and Stranger Things lead the MTV Movie & TV Awards with seven and six nominations, respectively.

Marvel Studios’ blockbuster-slash-cultural phenomenon is nominated for best movie, best performance and hero for star Chadwick Boseman, best villain for Killmonger actor Michael B. Jordan, and scene stealer for Letitia Wright, who plays T’Challa’s smart ass younger sister Shuri.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The ritual combat competition pitting T’Challa against M’Baku (Winston Duke) is up for best fight, and Boseman, Wright, and Black Panther leading ladies Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o received a nod for best on-screen team.

The long-running awards show, which was rehauled to include television last year, has six nominations for Netflix original series Stranger Things, which dropped its anticipated second season last October.

Nods include best show, best performance for Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven, best kiss, scene stealer for Billy Hargrove actor Dacre Montgomery, on-screen team and most frightened performance for Will Byers actor Noah Schnapp.

The award show’s top prize, best movie, sees Black Panther compete against Wonder Woman, IT, Girls Trip, and Marvel’s own Avengers: Infinity War.

In the best show category, the ’80s inspired Stranger Things competes against Game of Thrones, Riverdale, grown-ish, and Netflix’s own 13 Reasons Why.

Infinity War’s Josh Brolin received a nod for best villain, with Thor: Ragnarok director and actor Taika Waititi up for the scene stealer award for his role of Korg.

Ragnarok has also been tapped for the best fight category for its thunderous Thor vs. Hulk gladiator battle, competing against Infinity War‘s three-on-one fight between Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Okoye (Gurira) versus Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon).

Girls Trip and The LEGO Movie 2 star Tiffany Haddish will host the televised ceremony, airing June 18 at 9 p.m. on MTV. Fans are encouraged to make their picks through the MTV website. Votes can be cast once per category per day.

Black Panther grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide since its mid-February debut, placing it amongst the highest-grossing films of all time. Avengers: Infinity War, released one week ago, is set to cross the one billion mark worldwide in record time.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing.