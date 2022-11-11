Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Released

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just dropped some new character posters ahead of the MCU blockbuster's big release. Fans got a brand new look at Shuri, Okoye, M'Baku, Queen Ramonda, Riri Williams, Namor, and all the other prime players in the sequel. Black Panther was a massive hit for Marvel Studios and director Ryan Coogler. Unfortunately, the passing of Chadwick Boseman complicates the entire project. The cast and crew loved their leading man, and they are joined by legions of fans all over the world. As the entire Marvel community continues to grieve his passing, the posters capture some of that solemnity. Everyone is either looking down or off in the distance. (Of course, Namor isn't backing away from anything in his and Shuri looks boldly ahead.) Peep the emotions on display right here down below.

Marvel has a fresh synopsis for Wakanda Forever: "In the film, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. When Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, alerts them to a global threat and his disturbing plan to thwart it, the Wakandans band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in theaters November 11, 2022. Tickets are on sale now wherever tickets are sold."

