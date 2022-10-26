Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals New Namor TV Spot





Black Pather: Wakanda Forever just revealed a new TV spot featuring Namor. It seems like the monarch is wondering if the Wakandan people will be his allies or another obstacle. The kingdom of Talocan is a mystery to a bunch of the viewers out there. A lot of fans assumed that he would be an Atlantean, but Marvel Studios loves to keep the audience on their toes. Shuri gets a bit to do here as well, it seems like every member of the royal family will come into conversation with Tenoch Huerta's character before it's all done and dusted. The millitary conflict at the core of this story gets more and more shine as this marketing campaign stretches on. There are some fans out there who have started ignoring the TV spots entirely as they want to go into the movie as unspoiled as possible. If that doesn't bother you, check it out for yourself down below!

Speaking to GamesRadar, the actor explained how excited the Namor actor is for this movie. "It's amazing," Huerta explained. "I mean, everybody pretends to be a superhero or to be part of [these] movies and then you are part of it. And then you are the superhero, and then you are wearing the costume. It's your skin, your voice, your brain, your talent, your story. It's overwhelming."

How Important is Namor For Audiences?

"It's an honor," Huerta said at Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation. "I come from the hood, and thanks to inclusion, I am here. I wouldn't be here without inclusion. A lot of kids are there in their hood looking at us, dreaming to be here, and they're gonna make it."

The highly-anticipated sequel has a brand-new synopsis: "In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli."

