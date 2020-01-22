Bloodshot Scores PG-13 Rating

Sony’s Bloodshot movie has officially gotten an MPAA rating, landing a PG-13 label for the upcoming Valiant Comics story on the big screen. The PG-13 rating comes as intense sequences of violence, suggested material, and language will be the boundaries Vin Diesel’s movie is going to live within. The trailers for the film which have been released so far showcase as much, appearing to be a sci-fi spin on the standard action flick with the Fast & Furious star in the lead role. The PG-13 rating first revealed on the official poster for Bloodshot which ComicBook.com debuted on Wednesday morning.

Based on the bestselling Valiant comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison in Bloodshot, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force – stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.

Bloodshot is directed by Dave Wilson, a new director who has earned his stripes working on effects in titles such as Avengers: Age of Ultron and Deadpool. The movie is written by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Hersserer. The movie stars Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce and is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Jaffe, Diniesh Shamdasani, and Vin Diesel with Dan Mintz, Louis G. Friedman, Yu Dong, Jeffrey Chan, Rita LeBlanc, Buddy Patrick, and Matthew Vaughn serving as executive producers.

Following the release of the latest trailer for Bloodshot, ComicBook.com’s Kofi Outlaw shared a positive first reaction to the footage while hosting the ComicBook Nation podcast. “What I really did enjoy is it gave you the larger comic book-y feel of the movie, beyond the life and death concept,” Outlaw said. “Now we know, Bloodshot’s going in and it’s not just him. It’s a whole lab full of enhanced freaks and a lot of other side characters that look really cool. Some big fights we’re gonna see with the guy in the exoskeleton, but it looks like we’re gonna get a lot more of that.”

Bloodshot hits theaters on March 13.