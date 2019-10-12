Bloodshot Director Teases Upcoming Trailer With New Logo Reveal

The first trailer for Bloodshot will be released in a matter of weeks. Now that news of the impending release has surfaced, director Dave Wilson has taken to Instagram to start teasing fans with some snippets, including the first look at an all-new logo for the project. Judging by the still shared, the logo is a bit more scaled back than the previous version, featuring a basic sans-serif font that’s both bold and bright but instead of the ‘o,’ a gunshot hole appears. Then, of course, the title card is also sure to include the name of Bloodshot star Vin Diesel.

As with the magic of movie marketing, it’s still possible the logo can be changed by the time the official marketing for the movie starts. It should be noted movie title cards often times feature completely different logos or branding than what’s used in the studio’s marketing leading up to the film. Either way, the first look at Bloodshot has been confirmed to be attached to Terminator: Dark Fate.

When we spoke with Wilson earlier this summer, the filmmaker — who gets his directorial debut with Bloodshot — mentioned he leaned into practical effects whenever we could, despite having a background in the world of VFX.

“I’m a big visual filmmaker, so the action is all singing a lot,” Wilson says. “And there’s two distinctive, big sequences in the film — well there more than that, but there’s two standouts for me — but one is so heavy with visual effects that when we preview, and it was very, very early and not a lot was there. And then there’s one that’s very practical and that one is just playing like gangbusters. Even though I come from the visual effects world, there’s a sort of inherent fidelity and quality to practical effects and real set pieces that I wanted to lean into in this film. So there’s one and it’s crafted entirely from a practical standpoint, which was inspired by a Russian dashboard cam video that I found online.”

The synopsis for Bloodshot can be found below.

“Bloodshot follows Ray Garrison aka Bloodshot, a deceased soldier resurrected by weapons contractor Rising Spirit Technologies through the use of nanotechnology. Suffering from total memory loss but imbued with an array of staggering new abilities, Ray struggles to reconnect with who he was while learning what sort of weapon he has become…aided by a team of fellow augmented combatants codenamed Chainsaw.”

Bloodshot enters theaters February 21, 2020.

