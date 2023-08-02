Blue Beetle Easter Eggs Revealed

Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios are getting ready to release their next big blockbuster movie with the upcoming Blue Beetle, and some fans are excited to see it when it finally hits theaters. Blue Beetle stars Xolo Mariduea alongside an all-star cast that includes George Lopez and the iconic Susan Sarandon. It was recently revealed that Blue Beetle will be one of the characters and actors that transfer over to James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe, and that should stay the case as long as the film does well at the box office. With Blue Beetle being so close to its release, we're starting to find out more about the movie, and a new feature from Variety that focuses on director Angel Manuel Soto reveals the easter eggs, including a hilarious Batman moment, that we'll see when it arrives in theaters.

"Plenty of Easter Eggs are sprinkled in "Blue Beetle," pointing to the connection with other DC titles," the trade wrote. "There are scenes with a "Gotham Law" jacket and where George Lopez's Uncle Rudy hilariously calls Batman "a fascist." We even see some open boxes of Oreos, the favorite snack of the Martian Manhunter, a core member of the Justice League."

Susan Sarandon Recently Spoke on Joining Blue Beetle

Sarandon recently discussed what made her take the role in Blue Beetle while also revealing that she was offered roles in Marvel Studios and DC Comics movies before she signed on for this film.

"I would've probably taken it," Sarandon revealed to the magazine. "I just was so impressed by his passion," she recalls. "He has this art background, so he was this nerdy fan of superheroes."

Sarandon added that her antagonist, Victoria Kord, represents "the theme of imperialism in the name of democracy". She continues, "My character's really the one who's driving that charade in order to get wealth and uranium and what other natural resources, under the guise of making the world safe for democracy. That rang a bell. All of those themes I thought would really be fun to dabble in."

What is Blue Beetle About?

Here's DC Studios' official synopsis for Blue Beetle: "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

The Blue Beetle cast will also star Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime's grandmother, Nana; Damían Alcázar (Narcos) as his father, Alberto; Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as his mother, Bianca; Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2) as his sister, Milagro; George Lopez (The George Lopez Show) as Jaime's Uncle Rudy; Bruna Marquezine (God Save the King) as Jenny Kord; Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario) as the villain Carapax, the indestructible man; Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Dr. Sanchez, and Susan Sarandon (Monarch) as Victoria Kord, sister of Ted Kord and CEO of Kord Industries.

Blue Beetle will hit theaters on August 18th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Blue Beetle and the future of the DC Universe as we learn it!

What do you think about these Blue Beetle easter eggs? Are you excited to see the film when it arrives in theaters later this month? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!