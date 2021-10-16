Blue Beetle: First Look at Costume For HBO Max Movie Revealed at DC FanDome

The hype is real for DC FanDome, especially with things like The Batman, Black Adam, Gotham Knights, Batgirl, and more in the mix, and one of the projects that fans hoped to see some details on is the HBO Max Blue Beetle movie. Director Angel Manuel Sota and Jamie Reyes star Xolo Maridueña were revealed to be involved with DC FanDome in some way ahead of time, which led many to believe we’d at least get a first look at the film or the costume if not some kind of teaser before DC FanDome came to a close. Thankfully DC fans got their wish, as Blue Beetle revealed a first look at concept art for the anticipated project, and you can check out that first look below.

We haven’t heard much about the Blue Beetle film to this point, though we did hear from Maridueña about the casting during the premiere for The Suicide Squad. During that initial interview, Maridueña was asked how thrilling it is to bring a Latino superhero to DC’s expanding movie universe, and it’s incredibly important to him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The only thing that is on my mind right now is just the fact that he’s Latino. I have so much pride in getting to be a part of this project with Angel, someone like him,” Maridueña told Variety. “I think it’s so important, and I don’t want to stand on the soapbox for too long but representation is so important.”

Maridueña went all-in on training and wants to make sure the hero can stand toe to toe with the big guns of the DC Universe onscreen. “It’s such a great opportunity, and I’m not going to take it lightly, and we’re about to make a kick-ass movie.”

Sota knew from the moment he landed the project that Maridueña was the perfect choice for Jamie, saying “Since I got the invitation from DC to work on this project, I couldn’t stop seeing him as the character.”

We can’t wait to see what Sota and Maridueña can do with the character and Beetle’s awesome abilities on the big screen, as the character is kind of slyly one of the more powerful characters in the DC Universe. The scarab also always seems to be evolving, and hopefully, that lends itself to some amazing sequences onscreen.

Are you excited about the Blue Beetle movie? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things DC with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!