A Full-Length Bluey Movie Is Officially on the Way

The most popular character in the world is now heading to the big screen. Bluey, the record-breaking Australian cartoon from Ludo Studio, has released three seasons of television over the last few years, and become an enormous hit in the process. The series released a “super-sized” episode earlier this year that many saw as something of a trial run for a potential movie. Well the 28-minute adventure known as “The Sign” was a smash hit, and considered one of the very best Bluey episodes there is. Now a feature film is moving full steam ahead.

Disney and BBC announced on Tuesday morning that a Bluey movie is officially in the works. Series creator Joe Brumm is returning to direct and write the film, which is going to be released in theaters around the world in 2027. A specific release date in that year has yet to be announced.

“I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on ‘The Sign’ in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that,” Brumm said in a press release. “I’ve always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together. I’m excited to continue to partner with Cecilia Persson, Tom Fussell and the team at BBC Studios, and Dana Walden, Alan Bergman and Disney to bring this new Bluey story to the big screen.”

Happy Feet and The Lego Movie producer Amber Naismith will be producing the CG animated Bluey film, with Bluey series director Richard Jeffery serving as co-director. Brumm will also be serving as executive producer.

“Since its debut on Disney Jr. and Disney+, Bluey has become a global phenomenon, uniting families everywhere with its heartfelt stories of play, imagination and connection,” said Disney Entertainment co-chairs Alan Bergman and Dana Walden. “We are so proud to expand upon our relationship with BBC Studios to bring the magic of Bluey to the big screen – for real life! – and we are deeply grateful to Joe Brumm for creating a world that continues to inspire and delight families everywhere.”

“We are incredibly excited to take Bluey to cinemas given its extraordinary success on a global scale – it is some of the most popular IP in the world. It has been such a privilege to work with Joe and the team at Ludo on Bluey’s meteoric rise from inception through to becoming one of the most beloved TV shows of all time,” added BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell. “BBC Studios has a long history of bringing the very best children’s television to the world in new and exciting ways, so working with Joe and the team, we felt a feature-length film was the natural next step. We are pleased to work with Disney on Bluey’s eagerly awaited theatrical debut and look forward to partnering with Dana, Alan, and the entire team on this momentous journey.”

“Over the past eight years, we’ve had the privilege of working alongside an extraordinary team of more than fifty artists and producers whose talent, dedication, and creativity have shaped Bluey into the beloved series it is today,” said Ludo Studio co-founders and directors Daley Pearson and Charlie Aspinwall. “Their work has paved the way for this incredible opportunity to expand Bluey’s world onto the big screen. We’re excited to continue showing Queensland as a home for world-class talent and to share a new beautiful Bluey story by Joe Brumm with families around the world.”

Stay tuned for more details about the Bluey movie as they are revealed.