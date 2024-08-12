Man Arrested in Australia for Stealing $400K Worth of Bluey Coins

Australia has been preparing to send a limited edition batch of $1 Bluey coins into circulation later this year, but the rollout experienced a hiccup with a recent theft from the coin stock. Last week, a man was arrested in Australia for stealing coins from the warehouse where they were being kept and reselling them at a substantially higher value.

According to the BBC, there were 64,000 of the unreleased Bluey coins that went missing from their warehouse last month. The same coins have been showing up online, selling for 10 times their $1 face value.

47-year-old Australian man Steven John Neilson was arrested in Sydney on Wednesday after police raided his home, and he was charged with three counts of breaking and entering. According to the police, the coins were stolen from a warehouse where Neilson worked and were due to be transported to Brisbane. An entire pallet of the coins were missing and only 1,000 were ultimately recovered. The police believe the rest have already made their way into circulation.

The Bluey coins were scheduled to make their way into circulation in September. The coins feature Bluey playing “Keepy Uppy” with a balloon and are marked as “Dollarbucks,” which is how Bluey and Bingo usually refer to money on the show.

