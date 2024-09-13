Bluey Takes Over as Number 1 Streaming Title in 2024

A little Australian dog has became, quite literally, the biggest name in streaming here in the United States. Bluey has done nothing but grow in popularity since its debut in 2018, and things skyrocketed in the U.S. thanks to the hit Ludo series being available on Disney+. The series has broken record after record for Disney, but in 2024 it found a consistency that lasted all year, helping it become the biggest title in all of streaming.

According to the new numbers from Nielsen, Bluey has been the number one streaming title in the United States through all of 2024 so far. The series has racked up more than 35 billion minutes of viewership in just the US throughout 2024.

Surprisingly, this is actually the first time Bluey has found itself at the top of the annual streaming charts. The series came close last year, with nearly 44 billion minutes through all of 2023, but Ludo's hit was bested by the unexpected streaming juggernaut that was Suits. Despite going off the air years prior, Suits became an enormous hit when it was added to Netflix last summer, delivering a whopping 57.7 billion minutes over the course of the year.

A big part of Bluey's success in 2024 came from its run of episodes that concluded Season 3. That included the 28-minute special known as "The Sign," which drew more than 10 million views on Disney+ in its first week on the service.

New Bluey on the Way



The regular Bluey series is on hiatus at the moment, and there has been no word as to when/if the show will return with new episodes. Fortunately, Ludo prepared for that break with a short-form spinoff series called Bluey Minisodes.

The first batch of these 1-3 minute Minisodes were released on Disney+ earlier this year. The streaming service recently announced that the next batch, which contains another seven Minisodes, will arrive on October 7th.

Here's a full list of the new Bluey Minisodes, along with a brief synopsis: