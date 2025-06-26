The Next Big Universal Monsters Reboot Just Got a Massive Update

The Mummy has officially wrapped filming, according to writer-director Lee Cronin. The filmmaker posted a photo of his director’s chair on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption, “All wrapped up.” The image did not seem to give any major clues about the movie at first glance, though perhaps some fans can read into the complex symbols traced onto the sandy ground, as well as the hieroglyphs and artifacts on the wall in the background. This reboot of The Mummy will not follow the continuity of any of the older movies, including the 2017 version starring Tom Cruise. It is currently slated for release on April 17, 2026.

Cronin’s post had horror fans rising from a long slumber this week. Those that follow Cronin on Instagram have seen his periodic updates on the movie, which mostly mirrored the official announcements from the studios. However, his post reached outside of his circle, and many commenters clearly hadn’t known or had forgotten that this project was in the works. To hear that it is already finished filming and is so close to release was a pleasant surprise for them.

It’s been a long road to get to this point for The Mummy after the critical and commercial failure of the 2017 movie and the dissolution of the Dark Universe plans altogether. This version began to take shape last summer, when New Line Cinema announced plans for an untitled movie written and directed by Cronin. Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster are also producing the film, and it was months before the title was officially confirmed.

Cronin is on a meteoric rise in the horror genre, from his feature-length directorial debut The Hole in the Ground in 2019 to his first big franchise project Evil Dead Rise in 2023. He will also produce the next entry in that franchise, Evil Dead Burn, which is scheduled for release next year. It’s unclear what direction he is taking The Mummy, but we do have details on the main cast. The movie stars Jack Reynor, Laia Cota, Verónica Falcón, May Calamawy, May Elghety, and Natalie Grace.

The Mummy film franchise dates back to 1932, and is a staple of Universal Pictures’ “Classic Monsters” series. There were five movies in the original series, followed by three in the reboot series released between 1999 and 2008. After that, the Scorpion King spinoffs kept the franchise alive for a time, along with the 2017 false start.

Cronin’s Mummy joins other successful Universal Classic Monsters reboots of recent years including The Invisible Man and Wolf Man, but there is no longer a plan to combine them all into a shared cinematic universe. The Mummy is currently scheduled to hit theaters on April 17, 2026.