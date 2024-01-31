Bob Marley: One Love Movie Rating Revealed

Bob Marley: One Love has a rating, and it's been revealed. The MPA confirmed that Bob Marley: One Love will be rated PG-13 for marijuana use and smoking throughout. The presence of some violence and brief strong language also helped ensure that this project would be PG-13. Considering Bob Marley: One Love's main subject, this isn't hard to fathom. The reggae star's life and legacy is intertwined with some elements that younger audiences might need some guidance for. However, the love for his family and fellow man wouldn't stretch all the way into R-rated territory at all.

Here's Paramount's synopsis of the film: "BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is in theatres February 14, 2024."

The Marley Family Reflects

(Photo: Paramount)

With a legend like Bob Marley, his family in a state play a large role in the kind of projects that get made. For Bob Marley: One Love, Paramount made sure to see out the Marley estate and work with them to ensure a depiction that will thrill moviegoers but also remain truthful to the man himself. Speculation can be hard to put to be when it comes to legends of this stature. However, the biopic is aiming for the focus to be on Bob Marley and how his art changed a region and then the world.

"Nothing happens before it's time and now is the time for the story of our father Bob Marley to be represented in a biopic theatrical release coming in 2024," Ziggy Marley wrote on Instagram. "You've heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became. … This film will bring you to witness for the first time what it was like to be around the legend, to see his pain his sorrows his joys and his redemption."

Bob Marley: One Love Makes Good First Impression

(Photo: Paramount)

Bob Marley: One Love made a big impression during last year's Cinemacon. Paramount showed off a teaser and people had a warm reception to Kingsley Ben-Adir's performance as the musical legend. It really can't be a Bob Marley story without including those hit songs on the soundtrack. It's hard not to smile when you hear songs like "Buffalo Soldier," "Redemption Song," "Exodus," "No Woman, No Cry," and "Could You Be Loved."

Ziggy Marley was present for the festivities and helped introduce the film. The Marley family is in full support of this project. For all of them, It was an emotional scene. Standing up on that stage celebrating Bob's life and his work living on will linger in their memories. Here's what the younger Marley explained during the presentation.

"It's great to be here today on behalf of this movie about my father," Ziggy Marley said during CinemaCon. "I'm here as a producer of this film, but also as a steward of my father's incredible legacy… this message of unity and love is as urgent as ever… People will deepen their connection to Bob and honor Bob in the right way,"

Will you be checking out the Bob Marley movie? Let us know down in the comments!