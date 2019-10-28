No Time to Die: First Details About Rami Malek’s New Bond Villain Revealed

Actor Daniel Craig has played James Bond in a total of four movies so far, beginning with Casino Royale in 2006. His final time out as the iconic super spy will arrive early next year with the release of No Time to Die. To this point, plot details about the upcoming 25th James Bond movie have been kept under wraps, but that changed a bit when franchise producer Barbara Broccoli offered a little insight into No Time to Die‘s big villain, played by reigning Best Actor Academy Award winner Rami Malek.

The new villain played by Malek is named Safin, who is backed with some groundbreaking technology and an ecological mission driving his rage. Broccoli recently spoke with Empire about No Time to Die and revealed that Bond has never faced a villain quite as dangerous as Safin.

“We’ve thrown the book at him on this one,” Broccoli teased. “He is really the super villain. He’s the one that really gets under Bond’s skin. He’s a nasty piece of work.”

In this new Bond film, Craig’s character has been enjoying retirement until he’s visited by an old friend, forcing him to return to the life he tried to leave behind. You can read the full synopsis below.

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Cary Fukunaga is directing the No Time to Die with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. The villainous Blofeld, played by Cristoph Waltz, is reportedly returning for this film in some capacity.

No Time to Die is set to arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020.