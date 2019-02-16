‘Bond 25’ Release Date Delayed

If you planned on making Bond 25 the staple of your Valentine’s Day plans in two years, you’re out of luck. According to a new report from The Wrap, Sony has pushed the release date of the latest James Bond film back by two months.

Instead of hitting theaters on February 14th, 2020, Bond 25 will now debut on April 8th, 2020. Conveniently enough, the new Bond 25 release date was just vacated by Fast & Furious 9, which has also been pushed back. Universal distributes the Fast & Furious worldwide while handling international distribution for the Bond franchise.

Despite initial reports saying Daniel Craig was looking to move on from the role, the yet-untitled spy thriller will feature the return of the actor in his fifth film as the iconic MI6 agent.

Cary Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation) is taking over the reins of the Bond franchise from Sam Mendes, the director behind the latest two entries in the franchise — Skyfall and Spectre.

“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure,” Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement initially announcing the hire.

Though word from the studio has been awfully quiet regarding the movie, Fukunaga did reveal he’s excited to have the chance to work with Craig. While promoting Maniac for Netflix, Fukunaga went the length of calling Craig a legend.

“The guy is a genius actor and a legend,” Fukunaga said. “So I’m just super honored and excited.”

The movie was initially set to be directed by the Oscar-winning Danny Boyle, but the filmmaker ended up parting ways after he and his long-time collaborator John Hodge were unable to agree on a script with the studio.

