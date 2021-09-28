The Harder They Fall New Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix is taking viewers to the wild west in the upcoming film The Harder They Fall. The streaming service released a new trailer for the movie on Tuesday after spotlighting it during Saturday’s TUDUM fan virtual event. The film is notable for being a Western that highlights the Black cowboys active during the Old West but often left out of movies set during the era. In June, Netflix released the first The Harder They Fall trailer and dated it for a November release when it revealed its fall film slate. You can watch the new The Harder They Fall trailer below.

In The Harder They Fall, “When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including ‘Treacherous’ Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose. Directed by Jeymes Samuel, written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, produced by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Jeymes Samuel, and featuring a red hot soundtrack and a stunning all-star cast, including Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba revenge has never been served colder.”

The Harder They Fall is a Western directed by Jeymes Samuel, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Boaz Yakin. For Samuel, known for his music released under the pseudonym The Bullitts, The Harder They Fall is his first time directing a feature-length film. He’s previously directed the short films “They Die By Dawn,” another Western with a diverse cast, and “Jay-Z: Legacy.” Jay-Z is producing The Harder They Fall and writing original music for the film. The Harder They Fall stars Jonathan Majors as Nat Love, Idris Elba as Rufus Buck, Zazie Beetz as Stagecoach Mary, Lakeith Stanfield as Cherokee Bill, Delroy Lindo as Bass Reeves, Regina King as Trudy Smith, Danielle Deadwyler as Cuffee, Edi Gathegi as Bill Pickett, RJ Cyler as Jim Beckwourth, Damon Wayans Jr., and Deon Cole as Wiley Escoe.

