The Harder They Fall Director Says a Sequel Is in the Works

The star-studded Western film The Harder They Fall debuted on Netflix to critical acclaim in 2021 and quickly became a hit for the streaming service. The action-packed feature directorial debut from Jeymes Samuel was viewed for 64 million hours over the course of its first week, according to Netflix, making quite a few fans in the process. There's been no word about a potential sequel to the film in the two years since its release, but Samuel recently took to social media to seemingly confirm that a second The Harder They Fall is in the works.

A fan on social media posted about The Harder They Fall and noted that they wished there was a second movie being developed. Samuel's accounts were tagged in the post and he actually shared it. The filmmaker quoted that original post with the message "... There is."

This is far from an official announcement about a sequel to The Harder They Fall, but it's a very exciting development for those who loved the first movie. Another user replied to Samuel's message and suggested the next movie be a prequel about the characters played by Idris Elba, Regina King, and LaKeith Stanfield. He quoted that and joked that the user needed to "stop being so damned psychic," perhaps hinting that a prequel is indeed the direction for the next movie.

What Is The Harder They Fall About?

The Harder They Fall tells the story of outlaw Nat Love trying to get revenge on the man who killed his family, Rufus Buck. The film's all-star cast includes Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, RJ Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and Delroy Lindo.

Ahead of the film's debut on Netflix in 2021, Samuel talked with ComicBook.com about creating a new kind of Western, incorporating modern music and focusing on the real-life Black cowboys and outlaws that have long ben overlooked in the genre.

"I wanted to tell a story and to have these characters portrayed in a movie where they're not subservient. They're not less than human. They're not less than anything," Samuel told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "And I really wanted to make a film where we see that, we see all of those things that we've been missing, like real true power amongst these people. But also, in the same breath, swag out."

"I love westerns, I don't get them enough, so I really wanted to tell a story where I can use the camera to do stuff that they couldn't do when John Ford was making westerns, that they couldn't do when John Huston was operating and alive," the director continued. "I really wanted to utilize drones and show a train robbery. I love bank robberies, train robberies, jailbreaks, but I wanted to show a jailbreak and the train robbery in the same scene, and tell that story utilizing split screen. I wanted to do all these things with my debut feature film and that's what I got to do."

