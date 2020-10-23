Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm Is a Hit on Rotten Tomatoes

✖

Comedian and filmmaker Sacha Baron Cohen made waves in 2006 when he released Borat out into the world. The film saw Baron Cohen's fictional reporter interact with real American people on a road trip around the country, capturing some of the worst our country has to offer in the process. Surprisingly, Baron Cohen pulled off the impossible by secretly producing a second Borat project over the course of 2020, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm arrives on Amazon Prime Video this Friday and the critics are already raving about it.

The review embargo for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was lifted on Wednesday morning, offering fans the first opportunity to hear from those who have seen the film. Depending on your feelings about the first Borat, it may come as a surprise to learn that the sequel is receiving mostly praise from those penning reviews. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is already Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% positive score.

At the time of this writing, 81 total reviews have been submitted to Rotten Tomatoes, 69 of which have been positive while 12 have been negative. The current score of 85% will likely change a bit over the course of the next few days as more reviews are published, but it's almost certainly going to stay in the same ballpark. Borat 2 is clearly a critical hit.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm follows the titular character on a journey back to the states in order to offer his young daughter as a bribe to President Donald Trump. The comedy is every bit as shocking as the first Borat film, and it took a lot of dedication from Baron Cohen and actress Maria Bakalova, who plays his daughter.

For one particular sequence in the movie, Baron Cohen lived in quarantine with a pair of conspiracy theorists for five straight days, making it impossible for him to ever break character. It's these kind of risks that have made the Borat films so groundbreaking, but Baron Cohen is careful not to tell his wife, actress Isla Fisher, about the stunts until after they've already been filmed.

“If there’s anything dangerous that I’m going to do, I just don’t tell her until it’s over,” Baron Cohen told The New York Times. “I made a mistake with her. She once came on set just for fun. On set means coming to the minivan, which carried me around when we were shooting Bruno. And there ended up being a police chase. I was in a separate car and the police were trying to find me. She found the whole thing so upsetting, and she never came back on set again.”

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm will debut on Friday, October 23rd on Amazon Prime Video.