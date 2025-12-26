The Mount Rushmore of Batman Movie Villains

As Batman is one of the world’s most iconic heroes, it’s not surprising that he’s also one of its most prolific movie characters. The story of Bruce Wayne and his transformation into the scourge of Gotham City’s criminal underworld, known as Batman, is well-known and has been adapted and reimagined numerous times over the years. Every live-action version of Batman has been written as different from the last, leading to many contrasting elements of the character over his decades on the big screen. One thing that has remained consistent, though, is that every Batman movie features at least one of the characters from the hero’s iconic and expansive rogues’ gallery.

Those considered the best Batman movie villains are well-respected, while those thought to be the worst are talked about with derision. Bringing one of Batman’s villains to life on the big screen is far from simple, as most of the characters in question already have a rich tapestry of backstory in the comics. Choosing which four foes’ faces should adorn the Mount Rushmore of Batman villains isn’t easy, though, as there have been many great Batman antagonists on the big screen.

4) Penguin (Danny DeVito)

There are certain things that Tim Burton’s Batman movies did better than other cinematic iterations of the Caped Crusader, and dark quirkiness was one of them. Across Burton’s two-film continuity, Michael Keaton’s Batman faced a handful of villains, but none were as visually distinct as Danny DeVito’s Penguin. Featured in 1992’s Batman Returns, DeVito’s Penguin was the most visceral character in Burton’s Gotham.

His grotesque appearance and animalistic tendencies leaned into a whole different side of the character than most previous incarnations. His obsession with all things avian was intact, but his association with penguins was far more intense in Batman Returns. DeVito’s performance in the role was brilliant, making his version of Penguin one of the most iconic Batman movie villains to date.

3) Two-Face (Aaron Eckhart)

The Dark Knight is hailed not just as a great superhero movie but as one of the best movies of all time. Christopher Nolan’s second Batman movie saw the return of Christian Bale’s take on the hero and introduced some great villains into the franchise. One of the movie’s most important characters was Harvey Dent, who was transformed into the villain Two-Face after being badly burned as part of the Joker’s schemes.

Brought to life by some great superhero movie CGI, The Dark Knight‘s Two-Face is one of Batman’s best movie villains. It’s actually due to his pre-villain story, which paints him as a complex but heroic figure leading up to his disfiguration and subsequent villain turn. His story is tragic and well-written, and he’s a key part of what makes The Dark Knight an incredible movie.

2) The Riddler (Paul Dano)

2022’s The Batman introduced Matt Reeves’ Gotham to the world, with Robert Pattinson’s relatively inexperienced Batman coming up against not just the Riddler, but a whole network of crime that had conspired to control the entire city. Though the Riddler had often been written as a more flamboyant, showmanlike villain, The Batman took him in a different direction. Paul Dano’s version of the character was a soft-spoken serial killer intent on exposing the hypocrisy of the upper echelons of Gotham’s society.

As well as handing Batman a humiliating loss, Dano’s Riddler is an incredible movie villain. He is remarkably creepy and completely unforgettable, marking a brilliant reimagining of the character. Though he’s a recent addition to the ranks of Batman movie villains, he’s by far one of the best and deserves a spot on the hero’s Mount Rushmore of cinematic enemies.

1) The Joker (Heath Ledger)

The Dark Knight is usually cited as the best ever Batman movie, and there are many reasons why. Heath Ledger’s performance as the movie’s villain is usually identified as the most memorable aspect of the film. Though his casting in the superhero movie was controversial, it ultimately paid off with one of the best performances in the history of cinema.

There are many things that help Heath Ledger stand out as the best live-action version of the Joker. His dishevelled look, his unnerving mannerisms, and his tendency to deliver hypnotic and frighteningly rational arguments all combine to make him one of the best movie villains of all time. The Joker is Batman’s most iconic nemesis, and Ledger’s version is by far the best take on the villain in movie history.

