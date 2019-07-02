Jason Statham Doing the Bottle Cap Challenge Goes Viral

After the Internet poured ice over its heads and attempted to make the “Harlem Shake” happen, a new viral challenge has begun to get traction on social media. The “Bottle Cap Challenge” has taken over certain corners of the web in recent days, prompting people to attempt to untwist a bottle cap with the help of a spin kick. And based off of a new video, it looks like action star Jason Statham was more than up for the challenge.

On Monday, Statham took to Instagram to participate in the Bottle Cap Challenge, which was initially set in motion by MMA fighter Max Holloway. The video sees the Crank and Fast and the Furious star kicking the bottle cap off pretty effortlessly, while challenging director Guy Ritchie and MMA fighter James Moontasri.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video has courted quite a lot of attention, with almost 13 million views at the time of this writing. Comments on the video include Statham’s Fast and the Furious co-star Ludacris deeming him “the winner” of the challenge, and John Mayer comparing him to a tall Keanu Reeves.

Statham will next be seen onscreen in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, a spinoff that is set to inject a whole new kind of energy into the franchise.

“The whole thing has been such a laugh,” Statham explained when the film was in production last year. “There’s so many great elements to this that has made it become what it has. The director I’ve known for years from the days that I was trying to get into movies. And Dwayne and I never seem to get up to full speed when we’re doing the Fast movies. We get little tastes of some of the fun that we can generate together. Now we really get to take all the brakes off and go to town with it.”

“We’re having a ball,” Statham continued. “It’s definitely become much funnier than we intended for it to be, I think. It’s just two guys screwing around, making the most of it, and we’re getting some good stuff. But that will be determined by the audience, I’m sure, whether it’s good or bad. But we feel like we’re doing something great and we’re enjoying it.”

What do you think of Statham’s take on the Bottle Cap Challenge? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw will arrive in theaters on August 2nd.