Bradley Cooper Opens Up About Being "Addicted to Cocaine" While Filming Alias

While many fans of television's Alias are still big fans of Bradley Cooper's time on the iconic series as Sydney Bristow's (Jennifer Garner) friend Will Tippin, for Cooper himself it is a different story. For Cooper, the three seasons he spent on the ABC series between 2001 and 2003 were difficult. The actor recently opened up about that time and his addiction to cocaine in an appearance on the Smartless podcast ((via PopCulture), saying that he was "so lost".

Speaking with Smartless co-hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, Cooper spoke about his addiction as well has his lack of self-esteem around the time he exited the series.

"I was so lost, and I was addicted to cocaine — that was the other thing," Cooper said. "I severed my Achilles tendon right after I got fired-slash-quit Alias and struggled with zero self-esteem."

He also explained that part of the issue stemmed from trying to reconcile what he thought success would be with how things actually played out in his life.

"I thought I made it when I got a Wendy's commercial," Cooper said. "In terms of the 'made it' thing, that's when I made it. But I definitely did not feel, moving to Los Angeles for Alias feeling like I was back in high school. I could not get into any clubs, no girls wanted to look at me. I was totally depressed."

Cooper does ultimately look back on leaving Alias positively — he notes that he had "the benefit of that happening when I was 29" — and since he's had some serious success. His big breakout role was in Todd Phillips' The Hangover in 2009 and he's also been nominated for numerous Academy Awards, with nominations for Best Actor for Silver Linings Playbook, A Star Is Born, and American Sniper, as well as Best Supporting Actor for American Hustle among other nominations.

Cooper is also the voice of fan-favorite Marvel character, Rocket Raccoon, in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. He will reprise the role in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder as well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As for Cooper's life beyond addiction, the actor has been sober since 2004, something that Arnett said has made him happy.

"It has been awesome seeing you in this place and seeing you comfortable," Arnett said. "Nothing has made me happier. It's made me happy to see you so happy with who you are."