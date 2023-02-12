Bradley Cooper Spotted Eating Nachos at Super Bowl

Celebrities are just like the rest of us, especially when it comes to snacks and sporting events. On Sunday, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Bradley Cooper was spotted at Super Bowl LVII doing what many football fans will be doing while watching the big game: enjoying some nachos. On Twitter, fans spotted Cooper — who is a Philadelphia Eagles fan — enjoying snacks in a suite at the game. Check it out for yourself below.

Bradley Cooper eatin' snacks in a suite. He is one of us. pic.twitter.com/nIZDuzuvQB — Philip Aguinaga (@paugie1) February 12, 2023

Of course, while Cooper is just like everyone else when it comes to snacks for the big game, he's a little bit different from the rest of us when it comes to other aspects of the event. The actor also stars in a new ad that will air during the big game alongside his mom. Cooper and his mom are appearing in a T-Mobile ad during the Super Bowl. The ad cleverly shows that Cooper and his mom, Gloria, had a bit of a time trying to shoot the ad — their many outtakes are a big part of the entire spot. You can check that out here.

Outside being in a Super Bowl ad and enjoying some snacks for the big game, Cooper also has a pretty big film coming out in May — the eagerly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected to get a new trailer on Sunday as well. Cooper's Rocket Raccoon will be a major focal point of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. A recently released plot synopsis for the movie confirmed this, reading: "In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Outside of Guardians, Cooper will next be seen portraying legendary composer Leonard Bernstein in a new film about the musician's life. Cooper also directs and co-wrote the film. He was also recently attached to a new Frank Bullitt movie with director Steven Spielberg at the helm.

What do you think about Bradley Cooper being spotted having snacks at the Super Bowl? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!