The Best Alien Movie Since 1986 Just Arrived on HBO Max

The Alien franchise is one of the most iconic sci-fi horror series ever. Originating from Ridley Scott’s 1979 masterpiece, which was famously pitched as “Jaws in space,” the franchise has stretched across five decades and seven films, as well as the Xenomorph’s crossover with the Predator movies. As the franchise looks to continue its dominance with , HBO Max subscribers can now stream the best Alien movie since James Cameron’s Aliens.

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Following the arrival of the first four main entries and the Alien vs. Predator movies at the start of the month, Alien: Romulus started streaming on HBO Max on April 3rd. Directed by Fede Álvarez as the seventh installment in the Alien film series, the movie is set in 2142, 20 years after Alien and 37 years before Aliens. The movie follows a group of young space colonists who salvage a seemingly abandoned space station, only to discover a horrific infestation of facehuggers and Xenomorphs.

Alien: Romulus Is the Best in the Franchise Since the Original 1979/1986 Duology

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There were six films between the original 1979/1986 Alien duology and Romulus, including the crossover Alien vs. Predator films, but Álvarez’s movie is arguably the best. The movie is essentially a “best of” compilation that successfully blends the visceral horror of the 1979 original with the action-heavy tension of Aliens and returns to the slasher-in-space and creature feature formulas focused on dread and suspense that defined the franchise. But it doesn’t ignore the newer films. The movie manages to bridge the original franchise with the newer prequel lore, incorporating the philosophical, genetic-driven themes of the Prometheus and Covenant prequels, like the black goo and the experiments of the android David.

All of that, combined with some intense practical effects, in-camera techniques reminiscent of the original film, and a genuinely interesting and fresh story led to the third-highest critic score for an Alien film. The movie’s 80% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes puts it just behind Aliens and Alien. The movie also became one of the highest-grossing movies in the franchise with a $350 million worldwide gross on an $80 million budget, ultimately securing the franchise’s future. An Alien: Romulus sequel is officially in the works, with Álvarez attached to write the script but not direct.

What’s New on HBO Max?

The Alien movies are part of HBO Max’s massive slate of April arrivals, which has so far brought films like Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Practical Magic, The Devil Wears Prada, and Twister, as well as movies from the Mortal Kombat and The Mummy film series. Even more titles will roll out throughout the month, with Game Night arriving on April 4th, Dust Bunny on April 17th, and A24’s Marty Supreme on April 24th.

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