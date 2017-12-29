John Boyega Defends ‘Bright’ From Haters

Netflix’s Bright has created quite a stir over the past week, with critics and audience members both panning the film. But apparently, John Boyega is a fan of it.

The Star Wars and Pacific Rim Uprising star recently took to Twitter to express his excitement towards the film, calling it “amazing.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lord! Just watched Bright! That was amazing ! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 27, 2017

This was met with a pretty varied reaction from Boyega’s fan base, plenty of whom consider the film to be among the worst of this year. Boyega then sent out a second tweet, pointing out that people are allowed to have different opinions about pieces of media.

You know guys….. people like things you don’t….like it’s a really big planet. Incase you forgot… — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 27, 2017

But ironically, some fans took that tweet to be a reference to Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s divisive reviews, as opposed to being about Bright. This prompted Boyega to clarify that yes, he was referencing David Ayer’s “urban fantasy” film.

Dude I wasn’t talking about Star Wars. I was talking about how much I enjoyed bright. Thanks though — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 27, 2017

In the week since its debut, Bright has been met with a pretty conflicting response, with negative reviews from critics being balanced out by positive comments from fans. Even Chance the Rapper recently spoke out against the film, and particularly its representation of race.

Nevertheless, the film was reportedly watched by over 11 million people in its first weekend, and a sequel has already been greenlit.

If you’d like to check out the film – and see which side of the debate you agree with – Bright is currently streaming on Netflix. If you’ve already seen the movie, be sure to rate it for yourself, below.