Broadway’s Genie Michael James Scott Shares Disney Aspirations

San Diego Comic-Con has come and gone, and there were plenty of exciting events along the way. The 10th Annual Her Universe Fashion Show took place on Thursday night and it saw Her Universe founder and Ahsoka voice actor Ashley Eckstein teaming up with Broadway star Michael James Scott to host the event. ComicBook had the chance to chat with Eckstein and Scott about the fashion show, and they opened up about working together after years of friendship. Scott is currently playing Genie in Aladdin on Broadway, so we asked the actor if he has any other Disney aspirations.

“Joining Ashley for something would be brilliant,” Scott shared. “That would be really, really fun. Something to create I think would be cool. I would obviously love to be the voice of an animated movie character, and I think specifically a little cubby chocolate queer kid, and its story and what that would be, and voicing something in that world I think would be really, really exciting. Really cool, really important. But yeah, I think that’s fun. I’ve got to put that in the ether now, actually. I need to discuss. That could be something fun to do together.”

“It would be interesting to see how they could really date it, but I love Pocahontas,” Scott added when asked if there were any animated Disney movies he’d like to see come to the stage. “It would be interesting to see now, doing some work on it, really understanding the cultural, beautiful tapestry of our Native American ancestors and exploring that, I think would be such a cool thing to see, given its tapestry of this country. And the music is just so insanely beautiful, but I think it would be really fun to see that. And of course, Princess Tiana, bringing that to the stage would be pretty incredible.”

Michael James Scott Talks Her Universe Fashion Show:

Ashley Eckstein and Michael James Scott

“Well, I got involved by the incredible Ashley Eckstein, who happens to be a very dear friend of mine of many years,” Scott shared with ComicBook. “We go back to high school days, so when this came up last year, she was like, ‘I know this may sound crazy … but I would love for you to be my co-host for the show. Would you do that?’ … So I had no idea what I was getting myself into, and then I came upon this insanely incredible, brilliant world of fandom and Her Universe, fashion fierceness, and it just blew my mind on so many levels. But by way of Ms. Eckstein, which is a very fabulous way to come into this”

“I can’t say it enough,” Scott said about the designers’ talents. “And also shouting out that it’s ten years. Anything for ten years is epic. So that’s a huge, huge monumental thing … It’s amazing. So I think just acknowledging what has happened in these ten years for this work and for Her Universe, fashion amazingness is what I want to make sure we highlight.”

