Bruce Willis Gets His Own Razzie Category This Year After Starring in 8 Different Films in 2021

Bruce Willis might be one of the biggest box office draws in the world, and a bona fide A-list celebrity, but he certainly seems to be in a lot of low-budget, direct-to-streaming movies. Some suspect it’s just his way of staying relevant as an action star in his advancing age, while others speculate that there’s just a dollar amount you have to hit, and he’ll be on set for a week. In any case, it has become enough of a Hollywood joke that the Golden Raspberries (colloquially, “The Razzies”) will now have a special award in Willis’s “honor.”

The Razzies are the Bizarro Oscars. With nominees announced on the same day the Academy Awards have theirs, the Golden Raspberry Awards hand out trophies shortly before Oscar night, and award the worst Hollywood has to offer. Famously, Halle Berry once accepted an award for Catwoman — complete with a hilariously emotional speech — and generated dozens of stories about the Oscar/Razzie winner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see a teaser reel for the 2022 Razzies below.

Willi’s special category, called simply “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie,” features 8 nominations for the actor, including every film he made last year. While the reviews for the movies themselves varied, more than one of them snuck onto a lot of “year’s worst” lists, and none of them was the kind of movie that would be likely to get a theatrical release even if there wasn’t a pandemic changing the face of Hollywood.

In 2021, Willis appeared in American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Out of Death, and Survive the Game.

Willis has appeared in movies that earn hundreds of millions of dollars, and there are still rumors that he could return for another outing as John McClane, either as the main character or as the narrator in an origin story. Still, most of the top portion of Willis’s IMDb page are movies like these, so it was only a matter of time before it went from Hollywood in-joke to…well, really, the Razzies are still basically a Hollywood in-joke, but they’re one that gets more attention.

In addition to Willis’s special category, nominees this year include Diana the Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, and Space Jam: A New Legacy. The winners — so to speak — will be unveiled on the now traditional date of “Oscar Eve,” Saturday, March 26th.