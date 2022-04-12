Joseph Gordon-Levitt Remembers Awesome Compliment Bruce Willis Gave Him While Filming Looper

Joseph Gordon-Levitt remembered one awesome compliment that Bruce Willis gave him while filming Looper. In the wake of the actor’s aphasia diagnosis, multiple stars have been chiming in with stories of good times they had working with him. JGL is no different as the science fiction movie is regarded as a fan favorite of the last decade. In fact, during the Vanity Fair interview, he shared that the compliment came because of his work replicating Willis’ mannerisms. It’s a sweet idea, and uniquely the kind of thing you would expect out of the Die Hard star. Check out what he had to say down below.

“I had a moment of validation, there was a scene later in the movie where we were yelling at each other. I don’t know if Bruce did this on purpose or he did it unintentionally, but it was kind of the highest compliment he could pay me,” Gordon-Levitt revealed. “It was right after they said cut, he was turning away and walking back to his mark, he didn’t even say it to me, he kind of said it to himself, ‘Sounds like me.’ I just turned to myself and was like, ‘F—ng yes!’ I think, knowing him, that was really his ultra generous way of paying me a compliment, but it was very kind to do it in that way.”

The public only learned about the diagnosis recently, and his family had to tell the fans what was going on. They thanked social media for being so supportive during a rough stretch. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the family explained. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

“It’s been difficult to find the right words for someone I’ve always looked up to — first on the big screen, and then by some wild stroke of luck, in person,” Hayley Joel Osment mentioned on Instagram last week. “He’s a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century. I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come… I just wanted to express the respect and deep admiration I have for Bruce and his family as they move forward with courage and high spirits that have always defined them.”

