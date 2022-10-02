Bruce Willis' Reps Deny He Signed Away Rights for Deepfake Digital Copy in Future Movie Projects

Bruce Willis has been in the news a lot as of late because of the announcement that his acting career is over due to a disability called aphasia. The actor announced his retirement due to that he had the disease and people were worried that he'd never act again. Willis had been doing straight-to DVD movies to disguise the aphasia until his family was forced to tell the world. Earlier in the week it was revealed that the actor gave permission to a deep fake to use likeness in future projects, but now his team is coming out to debunk the news. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter Willis' team has come out to deny the news.

"Although reports stated that this made Willis the first Hollywood personality to set up this type of deal, his team denies the existence of any such arrangement." You can check out the full report at the report .

When Willis' diagnosis was reported, his family explained their decision and thanked the fans for the unrelenting support in such a dark time. "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the family wrote. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

"It's been difficult to find the right words for someone I've always looked up to — first on the big screen, and then by some wild stroke of luck, in person," Hayley Joel Osment previously wrote on Instagram. "He's a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century. I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come… I just wanted to express the respect and deep admiration I have for Bruce and his family as they move forward with courage and high spirits that have always defined them."

Joseph Gordon-Levitt had a story from filming Looper as well, "I had a moment of validation, there was a scene later in the movie where we were yelling at each other. I don't know if Bruce did this on purpose or he did it unintentionally, but it was kind of the highest compliment he could pay me. It was right after they said cut, he was turning away and walking back to his mark, he didn't even say it to me, he kind of said it to himself, 'Sounds like me.' I just turned to myself and was like, 'F—ng yes!' I think, knowing him, that was really his ultra generous way of paying me a compliment, but it was very kind to do it in that way."

