Does ‘Bumblebee’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Bumblebee officially flies into theaters tonight, giving fans a new and exciting look at what the Transformers movie franchise is capable of. Considering the amount of canon that the film leaves unexplored, some are sure to wonder if there’s a sort of sting of what’s to come.

So, should you stick around through the credits for Bumblebee? Well, sort of…

Spoilers for Bumblebee below! Only look if you want to know.

No, Bumblebee does not have a post-credits scene, but it does have two mid-credits scenes that are tied closely together. Thankfully, the scenes play pretty shortly after the rest of the movie, with only the film’s title card and Travis Knight’s credit as the director being sandwiched in between.

The first scene sees Bumblebee (Dylan O’Brien) and Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) meeting in a forest, after reuniting on the Golden Gate Bridge in the film’s closing scene. As Prime explains to Bumblebee, they need to be prepared for what’s to come, before the pair both look up into the sky and see seven more Autobots preparing to crash-land onto Earth.

The second scene sees Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) working on the red car that she and her father had been tinkering with for years. As Charlie explains throughout the movie, she hasn’t gotten the car to properly start since her dad suddenly passed away from a heart attack, and she isn’t quite sure how to fix it. But in the post-credits scene, she’s able to finally start the car, and takes it on a ride through the California coast.

Granted, both mid-credits scenes might not be absolutely essential viewing, but they do provide a sort of endearing epilogue to end the film on, all while teasing what could potentially come in future Transformers movies. While Bumblebee has not been officially dubbed as a “reboot” of the franchise, those tied to the films have hinted that there are more stories potentially in store.

“Reboot, I always hate that word because for one, I’m not sure I really understand what it means,” franchise producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura said in a previous interview. “We are going to do another big Transformers movie. It is going to be different than the ones that we’ve done before.”

“It’s not like we look at the elements of what we did before and go, ‘Well, let’s not do this’ or ‘Let’s not do that,’” Di Bonaventura explained. “It’s more about how do you evolve the experience for the fans. Let the fan have a new experience. When we did the first movie, at first there was a lot of pushback that we weren’t doing it the way it was done before,” he added. “My feeling was always that if we’d done it, you would’ve gone, ‘Well, I’ve already seen it.’ So how do you evolve things forward is I think the hardest thing because you’ve got to retain why people love it, but at the same time if you give them the same experience, they’re going to be bored with it.”

“I think we’ve learned something in this movie about tone that I would think the next big Transformers movie is going to have,” Di Bonaventura added. “It’s not like we’re going to copy it but we’ve learned something. There’s more freedom than I think we originally thought in terms of what we can do.”

Bumblebee is in theaters now.