Can the MCU Actually Recast Tony Stark & Captain America Without a Fan Revolt? Our Reader Poll Has a Surprising Answer

Marvel Studios spent years building the Marvel Cinematic Universe around a specific ensemble of actors, turning stars such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson into the defining faces of the franchise long before Avengers: Endgame closed out the arcs for multiple original Avengers. Kevin Feige has since confirmed that the MCU is heading toward a significant reset once Avengers: Secret Wars wraps the current Multiverse Saga, and that eventually the studio will hand roles like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers to a new generation of performers. To some, that kind of transition seems almost unthinkable given how those actors became synonymous with their characters over the past two decades. Still, the core MCU fanbase is not against that idea.

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ComicBook posed the question directly to fans on X, asking whether the MCU should recast Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and other legacy characters once Secret Wars concludes. The results skew notably in favor of the change, with 59.5% of respondents supporting new actors in those iconic roles. Several commenters also explained their support for the change by pointing out that recasting mirrors how Marvel Comics has operated for decades. Different writers and artists have continually reinterpreted characters like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers across dozens of creative runs, and that rotating stewardship has rarely diminished the characters’ popularity on the page. By inviting new actors, Marvel Studios can ensure the presence of heavy hitters while still allowing different people to put their spin on these heroes.

New rumors have been circulating about post-Phase 6 movie projects with new actors in established roles. Feige has previously said they could recast eventually.



Should the MCU recast Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and other characters after Secret Wars?



Let us know what you think. — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) July 19, 2026

Recasting the MCU Stars Won’t Be Painless

It’s genuinely encouraging that the core fanbase of the MCU is this open to recasting, but let’s be honest, we’re all geeks here, the type of viewers who show up for the mythology, regardless of who plays the parts. Sadly, comic book movies do not survive on that audience alone. A tentpole Marvel production now costs roughly $200 million to produce before marketing, and that budget only gets recouped by pulling in a mainstream crowd with no particular attachment to Marvel continuity. Those casual moviegoers buy tickets because they want to see Chris Hemsworth or Robert Downey Jr. on the biggest screen possible, not because they care whether Thor’s actor matches a specific comic run. Marvel Studios clearly understands that dynamic, which is exactly why the studio brought Downey Jr. back for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, hoping his star power can help reverse the disappointing box office history of the past couple of years.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

While a useful tool, that same star power creates an obstacle once the recasting actually happens. For instance, whoever eventually inherits Iron Man’s arc reactor will spend years fielding constant comparisons to Downey Jr.’s Oscar-caliber performance, a burden that could overshadow whatever the new actor brings to the role. Marvel has managed similar problems before, with Don Cheadle replacing Terrence Howard as War Machine, or Mark Rufallo taking over as Hulk once Edward Norton and Marvel Studios had a messy split. However, the franchise was still growing then, so there was some wiggle room to change things.

On top of all that, Marvel Studios wasted the opportunity to use the multiverse to ease in those changes. If the movies and TV shows of the MCU had delved into the multiverse for real, instead of just teasing it in a handful of projects or reducing it to nostalgia bait, we could have seen different stars taking up major roles, cementing the notion that Iron Man and Captain America exist beyond Downey Jr. and Evans. Whatever happens next, if Marvel Studios wants its post-Secret Wars era to work, the studio needs to allow incoming actors to treat Tony Stark and Steve Rogers as characters to reinterpret rather than performances to duplicate.

Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 17, 2027.

Do you think the MCU can successfully recast Tony Stark and Captain America without alienating longtime fans? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!