Captain America 4 Director Breaks Silence on Anthony Mackie’s Divisive Comments

Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah has responded to the viral comments made by star Anthony Mackie. The Captain America: Brave New World star found himself in the spotlight after commenting on what Captain America represents, where he said, “For me, Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don’t think the term, you know, ‘America’ should be one of those representations.” He added, “Like, it’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor and dignity and integrity, someone who is trustworthy and dependable.” This drew criticism from the pro-America brigade who found Mackie’s comments to be anti-American. Mackie clarified his remarks in a follow-up post on social media, but his Captain America: Brave New World director is also offering his take on comments.

Vanity Fair featured aptain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah, where the filmmaker gave his thoughts on all of the Anthony Mackie controversy. Onah said “things at times get misinterpreted” and then added: “Speaking for myself, I approached this film with a very specific point of view…the sense of community, which is something I personally have experienced in various ways while living in the U.S. Another thing that stuck out was the idea of empathy, which in my opinion is Sam Wilson’s superpower. That to me is not just timely but incredibly important.”

Chris Evans had the same sentiments to Mackie when he first took on the role of Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger. In a 2011 interview with CBR, when asked about “being draped in the American flag” for Captain America: The First Avenger, Evans demonstrated remarkable insight into the character’s broader significance.

“I’m not trying to get too lost in the American side of it,” Evans stated. “This isn’t a flag-waving movie. It is red, white, and blue, but it just so happens that the character was created in America during wartime when there was a common enemy.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series dealt with the fallout of Avengers: Endgame and Steve Rogers passing the Captain America mantle to the former Falcon, Sam Wilson. By the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Sam accepted his role as Captain America. If fans were curious if there would be anymore moments of Sam being unsure if he wants to take on that responsibility, Onah put it to rest.

“That question has been resolved,” Onah said. “Sam is our Captain America now. He’s our hero.”

Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 14th.