Captain America: Brave New World Gets an Ominous Red Hulk Teaser Poster

Captain America: Brave New World represents a lot of firsts. It is the first installment in the Captain America franchise since 2016. It is the first Captain America movie without Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers. It is Anthony Mackie’s first time leading a Marvel Studios feature film. It is also the first time Harrison Ford will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following the passing of William Hurt, Marvel Studios cast Ford in the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Hurt had played the role in five MCU films. Marvel Studios had big plans for Ross going into the post-Infinity Saga which is what prompted the recast, and the long rumored endgame for the character was to bring his red rage monster to life.

New Captain America 4 Poster Teases Red Hulk

Red Hulk is coming.

Paired with its official teaser trailer, Marvel Studios has unveiled the first teaser poster for Captain America: Brave New World. The poster features the classic Captain America shield alongside a massive red hand encasing it. This hand belongs to Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross’s (Harrison Ford) red rage monster alter ego, the Red Hulk.

“I thought, ‘Everybody else seems to be having a great time.’ I watch all these terrific actors having a good time,” Ford said when asked what prompted him to join the MCU. “I like doing something different to what I’ve ever done and pleasing people with it. So I’ll try a piece of that.”

Captain America: Brave New World follows up on the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. That series, the second live-action Marvel Studios television production, told the tale of Sam Wilson’s assimilation into the Captain America mantle, one which was rockier than the ending of Avengers: Endgame suggested. Despite Steve Rogers enthusiastically handing Wilson the shield, Wilson resisted the role, turning over the vibranium frisbee to the government and remaining in his role as the Falcon.

The government immediately turned and brought a new face in to take on the mantle, Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, a move that left Wilson shocked and betrayed. As all parties attempted to take down the villainous Flag Smashers, Walker’s true colors would be revealed, as he brought dishonor to the Stars and Stripes by using Cap’s shield as a weapon. From that moment, Wilson decided to step up, embracing the shield and donning a new vibranium-weave suit as he and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) took the fight to the Flag Smashers in New York City.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14th, 2025.