New Captain America: Brave New World Trailer Sees the New Falcon Take Flight

A new trailer for Captain America: Brave New World features new Falcon Joaquin Torres taking flight in battle alongside Sam Wilson. While the preview provides an overview of the film’s plot — highlighting the brewing conflict between Sam and President Thaddeus Ross and Giancarlo Esposito’s Sidewinder — it also takes time to spotlight the friendly dynamic between Sam and Joaquin. The trailer ends with an amusing bit of levity that sees Joaquin favorably compare his Falcon gear to Sam’s Captain America armor, claiming that “everybody” thinks he looks better in his superhero get-up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Entertainment released the trailer today as a way to announce that tickets for Captain America: Brave New World are now on sale. Fans can place their pre-orders on Fandango. The upcoming blockbuster opens in theaters on February 14th.

Following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Captain America: Brave New World is the first feature film starring Anthony Mackie as the titular hero. Marketing for the movie has billed it as a suspenseful political thriller as Sam deals with the fallout of a devastating attack on the White House. His tense relationship with Ross seems to be a vital cog of the film’s story; promotional materials have highlighted they don’t always see eye-to-eye with each other, culminating in Captain America’s showdown with Red Hulk. That fight looks to be one of Brave New World‘s central setpieces.

Brave New World tickets are going on sale on the heels of the initial box office projections coming out. Just a handful of days ago, reports indicated the film will open somewhere in the $86-95 million range for the three-day weekend, putting it in the same range as 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier (which debuted with $95 million). The expectation is Brave New World may gross over $100 million for the extended Presidents’ Day weekend.

After Sam worked with Joaquin during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it will be fun to see the two pairing up again to stop another threat. Their dynamic in the film could be reminiscent of Sam’s friendship with Steve Rogers, only this time he’s the leader taking an eager younger ally under his wing. Last year at San Diego Comic-Con, actor Danny Ramirez (who plays Falcon) teased the “badass” action in Brave New World, which audiences get a taste of in the trailer. The scenes of Joaquin and Sam soaring in the sky together have frequently been featured in promotional materials and look like they demand to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

With tickets now available, it will be interesting to see how Brave New World‘s box office projections fluctuate in the weeks leading up to its premiere. The film is already poised to post a strong figure in its opening weekend, and as anticipation builds, those estimates could go up. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe progresses through the Multiverse Saga and approaches the end of Phase 5, Captain America: Brave New World could be a film that changes the MCU forever in many ways. Elements like Harrison Ford’s performance as Ross and Sam figuring out his place in the world make Brave New World seem like an important chapter, meaning fans should pick up their tickets soon so they don’t get sold out.