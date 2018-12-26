‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Shocked To Learn Gangster Movie In ‘Home Alone’ Isn’t Real

Home Alone has a variety of quotable lines, but one, in particular, comes from an old film Kevin watches during the movie, and Captain America himself Chris Evans just learned it wasn’t real.

Home Alone fans remember the black and white movie that Kevin watches after his parents forget him at home, an old-time gangster film that is called Angels with Filthy Souls. The film produced the classic line “Merry Christmas ya filthy animal” but thanks to Seth Rogen Marvel star Chris Evans just learned that the film used in Home Alone isn’t actually real, but is instead a spoof of another film.

Rogen revealed his revelation on social media, saying “My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie.”

That was a shock for Evans as well, who replied: “IT’S NOT????”

Angels with Filthy Souls is actually an homage to another film titled Angels with Dirty Faces, but the team went to great lengths to make it look real, shooting it in black and white and making sure props and the like were similar to old school gangster films. The fake film would get a sequel in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, fittingly titled Angels with Even Filthier Souls, based around the main character Johnny once more.

The first time Kevin watches it in Home Alone he ends up scaring himself and has to turn it off, but the film comes in handy later when he uses it to make Wet Bandits Harry and Marv think someone is inside shooting up the place, making them look like fools in the process.

The Wet Bandits are played by Joe Pesci (Harry) and Daniel Stern (Marv). The two burglars tried to break into the house when the family was away on holiday vacation, though both times they were thwarted by Kevin and his chosen weaponry of around the house items. That included Irons, shattered Christmas ornaments, toy cars, nails, hammers, tool boxes, blow torches, wooden pillars, tar, oil, and giant holes. It turns out you can make a weapon out of just about anything.

