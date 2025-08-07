The MCU Just Revealed Its Original Super Soldier (& It Isn’t Captain America)

It’s hard for humans to compete in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Things on Earth aren’t all that out-of-the-ordinary until 2012, when the Chitauri invade New York City on Loki’s command in The Avengers. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes come together to defeat the aliens, but the Battle of New York is just the tip of the iceberg, because, in the years that follow, Ultron nearly destroys the entire planet and Thanos snaps away half of life. Regular humans just aren’t equipped for those kinds of incidents unless they have a brain as big as Tony Stark’s or years of spy training. Well, there’s one other way that Joe Schmoe can make a difference, and it involves taking a mysterious serum.

Johann Schmidt and Steve Rogers are the first to become enhanced using Dr. Abraham Erskine’s Super Soldier Serum, but they’re far from the last. Bucky Barnes, John Walker, Bruce Banner, and several more owe their gifts to Erskine’s breakthrough. However, they’re all following in the footsteps of another super soldier, one that proved mankind was capable of more than just standing idly by as more powerful beings did all the work and earned all the glory.

Eyes of Wakanda Features the MCU’s First Super Soldier

While there are plenty of MCU projects with flashbacks that take place prior to the present day, there are very few that embrace the past as much as Eyes of Wakanda. Following different War Dogs throughout history, Episode 2, “Legends and Lies,” takes it back all the way to the 12th or 13th century, during the events of the Trojan War. Odysseus and his men are attempting to sack the city of Troy, but it’s proving to be a difficult task. As each plan fails, the leader of the Myrmidons, Achilles, grows increasingly frustrated, wanting nothing more than to bring the Trojans to their knees. His friend, Memnon, is there to calm him down, though, explaining that their victory will come in time. Odysseus doesn’t keep his men waiting long, as he devises a plan that will allow them to walk right into Troy without having to fight.

Sitting in the Trojan Horse, Achilles and the rest of the Myrmidons wait for the Trojans to stop paying attention and sneak out into the city. Getting the jump on the guards allows them to make great headway, but a brave Trojan sounds the alarm bell, allowing all hell to break loose. However, while Trojan soldiers swarm the Myrmidons, they’re no match for Achilles, who holds back at least 20 men as Memnon abandons him on the battlefield. Shortly after, Achilles makes his way upstairs, revealing that he took down all of his enemies. No Super Soldier Serum is running through Achilles’ veins, but it’s clear he could go toe-to-toe with Steve and Co. It’s just a shame that his story ends so suddenly.

Wakanda Has Been Battling Super Soldiers for Centuries

When Achilles finally catches up to Memnon, his friend explains that he’s in Troy to retrieve Helen of Troy’s amulet, not fight for Greece. The betrayal hits Achilles hard, as he stood up for Memnon when other people called his loyalty into question. The two start to fight, and Achilles has the upper hand until Memnon busts out his Wakanda tech. The vibranium arm brace causes problems for Achilles because he lacks the durability to withstand a blow from it. Regardless, the Greek warrior holds his own until Memnon gets hold of a blade and cuts his friend’s heel, leaving him defenseless. When Achilles tries to attack again, Memnon must put him down for the sake of his people, but he isn’t the only Wakandan to find himself up against a super soldier.

In Captain America: Civil War, King T’Challa hunts Bucky Barnes because he believes the super soldier is responsible for the death of his father, T’Chaka. The battle between the two is epic, and Bucky gets taken into custody shortly after, along with Steve and Sam Wilson. After Steve escapes with his old war buddy, Black Panther sets his sights on Captain America and fights him at the airport in Germany. The Heart Shaped Herb’s enhancements give him an advantage over his opponent, but he could probably do without it. After all, the Dora Milaje, T’Challa’s bodyguards, have no problem incapacitating Bucky in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the only weapon they carry around is a spear.

Eyes of Wakanda is streaming on Disney+.

