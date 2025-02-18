Will Anthony Mackie’s Captain America Pop Up for a Thunderbolts* Cameo?

Marvel Studios continues to expand its cinematic universe with Captain America: Brave New World, a political thriller that positions Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as the true heir of Steve Roger’s (Chris Evans) mantle. Following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the movie explores how Wilson shoulders the responsibility of the shield while navigating an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape. His theatrical debut as Captain America comes at a crucial moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as various factions emerge to fill the power vacuum left by the original Avengers’ absence. That storyline is even more relevant to the upcoming Thunderbolts* movie, which promises to introduce a new team of enhanced individuals assembled by CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: Spoilers below for Captain America: Brave New World

Brave New World significantly alters the MCU’s power dynamics through the reemergence of Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), who has traded his Winter Soldier moniker for a seat in the United States Congress. This surprising development carries major implications for the future of enhanced individuals in the MCU, particularly regarding their relationship with governmental institutions. Bucky’s new role suggests a growing alliance with Valentina, as they ‘assemble’ a formidable roster of operatives – including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Red Guardian (David Harbour) – to work for the United States government.

The Thunderbolts’ composition reveals Valentina’s strategy of recruiting enhanced individuals with complex histories, positioning them as America’s answer to the absence of the Avengers. This marks a significant shift from the traditional model of superhero teams operating independently of national interests, suggesting a new era where enhanced individuals might become tools of state power rather than independent peacekeepers. Sam is rebuilding the Avengers at the end of Captain America: Brave New World, which might set him on a collision course with Bucky’s new team (if they survive facing The Sentry).

Sam Wilson Should Have a Cameo in Thunderbolts*

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

While Marvel Studios hasn’t officially announced Mackie’s involvement in Thunderbolts*, the precedent for surprise appearances in the MCU suggests the possibility deserves serious consideration. Just as Bucky’s role in Brave New World remained under wrapsd until release, the studio could be keeping other casting decisions close to the vest. The film’s scheduled release on May 2, 2025, provides ample opportunity for additional filming or the inclusion of scenes shot in secret. However, beyond mere speculation about production logistics, the narrative groundwork laid by recent MCU entries makes a potential Sam Wilson appearance particularly compelling from a storytelling perspective.

The philosophical tension between government-controlled superhero teams and independent peacekeepers has been a recurring theme throughout the MCU, from Captain America: Civil War to Captain America: Brave New World. However, Thunderbolts* introduces a new wrinkle to this dynamic by positioning enhanced individuals as direct agents of American interests rather than global protectors. This shift creates natural dramatic possibilities for exploring how Sam Wilson, as the current bearer of the shield, responds to this evolution in superhero governance. His appearance could provide crucial context for understanding how different factions of enhanced individuals will coexist in this new landscape, while his personal connection to Bucky adds emotional depth to these broader political themes.

In addition, a Sam Wilson cameo could serve multiple narrative functions beyond simple universe-building. His presence would help establish the boundaries between different superhero teams operating in the post-Endgame era, clarifying the scope and limitations of each of them. Moreover, an interaction between Sam and Bucky could illuminate how their friendship adapts to their new roles on opposite sides of the governmental divide. Finally, Wilson’s appearance could provide hints about his own plans for assembling a new Avengers team, creating anticipation for future MCU developments while maintaining the complex web of relationships that has defined this franchise since its inception.

Would you like to see Sam Wilson in Thunderbolts*? How likely do you think a Captain America cameo is? Let us know in the comments!