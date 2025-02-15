Everything We Know About the MCU After Captain America: Brave New World

Marvel Studios’ latest theatrical release, Captain America: Brave New World, marks Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) first adventure as the star-spangled hero on the big screen. The movie builds upon storylines established in Disney+ series like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier while setting up major developments for the MCU’s future. From the emergence of new threats to groundbreaking technological discoveries, Sam Wilson finds himself at the center of events that will reshape the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film also brings back key characters from earlier MCU entries, with President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford) and Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) playing pivotal roles that connect back to 2008’s The Incredible Hulk while setting up future conflicts that will affect multiple realities.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Captain America: Brave New World

Following the discovery of Celestial Island after the events of Eternals, nations worldwide find themselves locked in a tense struggle over newly discovered resources, particularly the legendary metal adamantium. By exploring themes of power, control, and responsibility through the lens of both personal and global conflicts, Captain America: Brave New World establishes crucial plot threads that will influence upcoming Marvel projects. These developments range from reforming Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to introducing technology that could rival Wakanda’s achievements, all while foreshadowing cosmic-level threats that will affect the entire multiverse.

The Avengers Will Return

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

During a major press event to announce his adamantium treaty, President Ross reveals his gamma-enhanced Red Hulk form to the world after Sterns leaks audio of their past conspiracies. The ensuing battle with Captain America ends when Sam convinces Ross to power down for the sake of his daughter Betty (Liv Tyler) and the nation. In the aftermath, with Ross imprisoned in The Raft and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) critically wounded from earlier events, Sam Wilson makes a crucial announcement to his partner: it’s time to rebuild the Avengers.

Unlike his initial hesitation when President Ross first suggested reforming the team under government control, Sam’s decision to independently resurrect Earth’s Mightiest Heroes comes from witnessing firsthand how power can corrupt even those in the highest offices. His choice mirrors the original Avengers’ formation: a group of heroes coming together not because of government mandates or political pressure but out of necessity to protect a world facing increasingly dangerous threats.

Sam will probably establish a new team before Avengers: Doomsday, justifying the movie’s title. However, the consequences of Sam building up a new team should also be seen in the upcoming Thunderbolts*. As we already know, Thunderbolts* features CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) as she tries to forge her enhanced team, maybe in response to Sam’s decision. Since Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) is apparently working with Valentina from his new Congressman position, we could see his team clash with Sam’s Avengers soon.

Adamantium Will Revolutionize the World’s Technology

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The discovery of adamantium within Tiamut’s remains represents a seismic shift in the MCU’s power dynamics. President Ross positions this indestructible metal as a direct challenge to Wakanda’s technological supremacy, emphasizing its superior strength compared to vibranium during a crucial presentation to world leaders. Furthermore, the film presents adamantium not merely as a new resource but as a tool for diplomatic leverage, with Ross proposing an international cooperation initiative for its distribution.

This development has massive implications for the future of the MCU. Wakanda, already facing diplomatic challenges after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, must now navigate a world where its technological advantage is threatened. The situation becomes even more complex considering Wakanda’s secret alliance with Talokan, as both nations might need to unite against a world armed with adamantium and capable of competing with vibranium on equal terms. The emergence of adamantium also provides Western countries, particularly under Valentina’s aggressive policies, opportunities to develop advanced weapons they could use against the African nation.

The Sacred Timeline Will Suffer From Incursions

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Through Samuel Sterns’ chilling warning in the film’s post-credits scene, Brave New World directly addresses the looming threat of incursions to the MCU’s multiverse. The Leader, whose transformation from The Incredible Hulk has finally paid off, reveals that his enhanced intellect allows him to calculate future probabilities. From his cell in the Raft, he warns Sam Wilson that the Avengers will soon face an unprecedented challenge: fighting against heroes from other realities.

Sterns’ warning about different worlds clashing directly connects to the concept of incursions introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: catastrophic events where two timeline branches collapse into each other. The timing of this warning, combined with Doctor Doom’s impending arrival to the MCU and rumors about original Avengers cast members returning, suggests these cosmic collisions will play a central role in upcoming films like Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars. Furthermore, The Leader’s unique ability to anticipate these events positions him as a potential key player in these future conflicts, forcing heroes like Sam Wilson to possibly rely on dangerous allies to save the multiverse.

Captain America: Brave New World is currently available in theaters. Are you excited about these new developments in the MCU? How do you think these plot threads will develop in upcoming Marvel projects?