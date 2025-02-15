How SPOILER’s Captain America: Brave New World Story Sets Up Their Thunderbolts* Role

Captain America: Brave New World delivers more than just Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) first theatrical adventure as the star-spangled hero. The movie also features a surprising cameo that carries significant implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future. Dating all the way back to Iron Man, it’s no surprise that an MCU movie would have a cameo that sets up a sequel, yet this appearance still managed to take many audiences by surprise. With Thunderbolts* on the horizon, this character’s Brave New World cameo helps explain what new role they have in a world where growing concerns about the actions of enhanced individuals define the future of the Avengers and other U.S.-based superheroes.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Captain America: Brave New World

The cameo in question is Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, appearing at a crucial time to offer guidance to Sam.

After the events of Eternals, where a massive Celestial partially emerged from Earth’s crust, various nations began investigating the mysterious landmass now known as Celestial Island. By the time the events of Brave New World unfold, the discovery of adamantium within Tiamut’s corpse reshapes the geopolitical landscape, with several countries laying claim to this invaluable resource. President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), recognizing the potential for military conflict, proposes an ambitious international cooperation initiative to distribute the metal equally among nations.

This delicate diplomatic situation attracts the attention of Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson), the Leader, who sees the perfect opportunity to destroy Ross’ legacy. Using sophisticated mind control technology, Sterns targets American fighter pilots stationed near Celestial Island, compelling them to launch an unauthorized attack on Japanese vessels monitoring the area. The assault threatens to unravel Ross’s peace negotiations and potentially ignite a broader international conflict, forcing Sam Wilson to intervene alongside his partner and protégé, Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez).

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The mission takes a devastating turn when Torres, attempting to prevent the mind-controlled pilots from reaching their targets, is struck by a missile and critically wounded. At the hospital, Sam maintains a constant vigil while Jooaquin undergoes surgery. In this moment of crisis, Bucky Barnes arrives to support his friend, just as Sam questions his decision to refuse enhancement, wondering if super-soldier abilities might have prevented Torres’s injuries. Drawing from his own complex history with enhancement, Bucky reminds Sam that his human limitations make him an inspiration, showing people they can be heroes through courage and conviction alone. Their conversation also reveals Bucky is now a Congressman, which sheds some light on the plot of Thunderbolts*.

From Winter Soldier to Washington: Bucky’s Evolution Shapes the Thunderbolts* Future

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Bucky’s emergence as a political figure gains a more profound significance in light of CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine’s (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) ongoing operations. Since her first appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Valentina has methodically consolidated power through a series of calculated moves. She acquired Avengers Tower from Tony Stark in the aftermath of the Civil War, creating a new base of operations in the heart of New York City. She also recruited John Walker (Wyatt Russell) after his fall from grace as Captain America, rebranding him as U.S. Agent. Furthermore, she manipulated expert assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) by falsely implicating Clint Barton in Black Widow’s death.

Valentina’s ambitions became clearer in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where she pursued aggressive policies to acquire vibranium for the United States. Her ruthlessness peaked when she arrested her own ex-husband, Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), for opposing these methods and sharing intelligence with Wakanda. This pattern of manipulating both personal relationships and international politics continues in the latest Thunderbolts* trailer, where Valentina addresses a congressional hearing about America’s security needs. Standing near Valentina is Bucky, who now we know could be acting as her political ally.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Bucky’s supposed alliance with Valentina can also explain some footage we’ve seen in Thunderbolts*’ trailers. We know the other members of the anti-hero team meet by accident in a secret facility. We also know that, at some point, Bucky will hunt down the other members of the Thunderbolts before they all become a team. Due to his new Congressman position, Bucky could be helping Valentina to assemble her team of enhanced individuals, trying to fill the gap the absence of the Avengers left in the world.

Whether Bucky is working with Valentina to legitimize her program or positioning himself to monitor and potentially check her ambitions remains to be seen. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how he can balance his new political obligations with his superhero expertise.

Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters on May 2nd. Are you excited about the next MCU movie? What role do you expect Bucky to play in Thunderbolts*?