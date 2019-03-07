Brie Larson Explains Why She Took Captain Marvel Role

✖

Brie Larson explained why she took the role of Captain Marvel originally. The Marvel star spoke with WWE Superstar Tegan Nox in a video on her YouTube channel. Both of them decided to organize a co-workout. That’s a huge deal for Nox who wears ring gear inspired by Carol Danvers’ superhero costume. Fans immediately caught on to the inspiration the first time the WWE star entered the squared circle with the star on her chest. Interestingly, for Larson, that’s a huge reason why she chose to take on the project. Heroes are usually symbols first, and for a legion of fans out there, Captain Marvel fits the bill. Having that chance to provide a character that millions of people could look at and feel a connection with was just too much to pass up. It really isn’t about Larson necessarily, but more about what the person she’s playing represents.

"The thing that has just broken my heart open the most has been how many different kinds of people respond to Carol. That, it’s kind of exactly like seeing you (Tegan Nox) wrestle with the star, with why I chose to do the movie, so I was like ‘I want to work really hard to create a symbol that other people can take and wear and feel power in,' that was it,” she explained. “It wasn’t about me, it was about her and that star and what this means."

The writer for the film, Meg LeFauve explained why she chose for the film to address failure in the script. Discussing Film sat down with the scribe to talk about those decisions.

“I remember sending Nicole [Perlman] an article I had read about trying to teach girls coding and how they were having trouble and girls kept quitting,” LeFauve explained. “I said, ‘Let’s have a discussion about this. Why is this happening? Why are girls taught that they can’t make mistakes? Why are girls taught they can’t embrace their own power?’ And part of embracing your power is failure, the ability to fail and see it more as feedback instead of your character. All the things that we were curious about in terms of ourselves and our friends, there were many discussions. We used a lot of our own experiences.”

