Carry-On Star Weighs in on Possible Sequel After Massive Netflix Success

With a lineup of its own festive productions this year, Netflix also decided to drop a Christmas action thriller in style for subscribers. Carry-On has been a smash hit since it came out on December 13. Not only is it about to become one of the platform’s most-watched films but it has scored the biggest “opening” for a Netflix movie this year. Naturally, fans are already buzzing about a potential sequel. Star Taron Egerton, who plays the protagonist Ethan in the film, spoke up about the prospect of Carry-On 2, and said that, if it’s up to him, he’s in. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Carry-On!

In an interview with Today, Egerton said that a sequel would generate “a really interesting conversation,” if that’s what the people want. He would be open to it, however, the story would also need to be right. Like it or not, the movie’s plot is well-rounded and wraps up nicely without a tee-up for a sequel. “It’s kind of like an extraordinary set of circumstances, so I think it would need a really innovative, creative idea to feel like a worthy idea for a sequel. But yeah, why not?” he said, also pointing out that Die Hard had multiple films and quickly became a franchise. In fact, Carry-On clearly draws inspiration from the Bruce Willis movies.

Carry-On wraps up with Ethan successfully thwarting the plot of the mysterious traveler (Jason Bateman). Though Egerton’s Ethan manages to stop this while still a TSA agent, his actions catch the attention of LAPD officer Elena Cole (Danielle Deadwyler), who hints that she wants him to join her team after witnessing his impressive work. This ending could already be opening doors for a sequel.

Carry-On cored an impressive 88% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and has been praised for being a highly entertaining ride, maintaining pressure from start to finish. While nothing has been confirmed about a sequel, it’s worth noting that director Jaume Collet-Serra, has previously helmed multiple action-thriller films that never got a follow-up, including multiple Liam Neeson vehicles like Unknown, Non-Stop, and Run All Night. Collet-Serra also directed the first Orphan movie, which has since become a franchise with different directors.

The fact is, Netflix has always leaned toward sequels for its productions, especially when they perform well (and sometimes before they’re even released). Since Carry-On has already become a standout success in 2024, it’s likely that some ideas could possibly be tossed around. A follow-up would be a great chance to see how Ethan would handle a new mission – this time as a father with a newborn, navigating his newfound experience in dealing with high-pressure situations. Could Carry-On be the new Die Hard? It wouldn’t be a bad idea, and it could give Netflix their own action franchise.

Carry-On is now streaming on Netflix.