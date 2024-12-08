Netflix Christmas Movie Calendar 2024: The Complete Schedule

The holidays are upon us and that means one thing: Christmas movie season. This time of year, audiences are treated with a wide range of seasonal films that span genres all with the Christmas spirit in mind. But while many fans think of Hallmark as a major destination for seasonal fare, Netflix has a pretty stellar lineup of Christmas movies this time of year as well. From animated holiday adventures to high-stakes Christmas Eve thrillers, Netflix is stuffing subscribers’ stockings with a diverse lineup of festive content this holiday season. From movies released at the end of November, to a few more set to release later this month, here’s your complete guide to the streaming giant’s holiday releases.

November 20

The Merry Gentlemen

Seasoned filmmaker Peter Sullivan transitions from thrillers to festivities in this heartwarming entertainment venture announced in spring 2024. The narrative follows an accomplished performer who abandons metropolitan life to salvage her family’s cherished theatrical establishment through an innovative holiday production featuring an exclusively male ensemble. While critical reception settled at 5.0/10 on IMDb, audiences embraced the spectacle, generating 14.7 million views in its debut week. The stellar lineup showcases talents including Britt Robertson, Chad Michael Murray, Marla Sokoloff, Beth Broderick, Michael Gross, Maxwell Caulfield, Hector Rivera Jr., Colt Prattes, and Marc Anthony Samuel under Sullivan’s creative guidance.

November 27

Our Little Secret

Following her triumphant return to the screen, Lindsay Lohan deepens her relationship with Netflix in this enchanting seasonal offering. Director Stephen Herek orchestrates a delightfully awkward reunion when former partners discover an unexpected familial connection between their current significant others, forcing a reluctant holiday cohabitation. The ensemble cast sparkles with talent, featuring Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding, Tim Meadows, Jon Rudnitsky, Henry Czerny, Judy Reyes, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Katie Baker, Jake Brennan, Ash Santos, and Brian Unger alongside Lohan.

November 29

The Snow Sister

This enchanting Nordic tale, part of Netflix’s ambitious multi-year Scandinavian slate, weaves a mysterious holiday narrative around young Julian’s birthday celebration. As the traditional Christmas Eve festivities seem threatened by an unexplained melancholy, an enigmatic new friendship with the spirited Hedvig offers hope for rekindling seasonal joy. Yet questions linger about Hedvig’s peculiar residence and a mysterious elder’s presence. Cecilie Mosli directs this atmospheric feature starring Mudit Gupta, Celina Meyer Hovland, Ole Steinkjer Øyen, Jan Sælid, Samsaya, Gunnar Eiriksson, and Advika.

December 4

That Christmas

Richard Curtis’s beloved children’s book trilogy comes to animated life in this Locksmith Animation production. Per Netflix, the Locksmith Animation production follows “a series of entwined tales about family and friends, love and loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake — not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!” The star-studded voice cast includes Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, Bill Nighy, Rhys Darby, Jodie Whittaker, and Lolly Adefope. How to Train Your Dragon veteran Simon Otto makes his directorial debut, with producers Nicole P. Hearon (Moana, Frozen) and Adam Tandy (The Thick of It, Detectorists) bringing the heartwarming comedy to life.

December 6

Mary

This coming-of-age biblical epic brings a fresh perspective to the nativity story. Starring Noa Cohen, Ido Tako, and Anthony Hopkins, the film follows Mary and Joseph’s dangerous flight from King Herod to protect their unborn child. After being shunned following a miraculous conception, Mary is forced into hiding, leading to a story of faith and courage directed by D.J. Caruso.

December 13

Carry-On

This Christmas Eve thriller stars Taron Egerton as a TSA agent blackmailed into smuggling a dangerous package onto a flight. The stellar cast includes Sofia Carson, Jason Bateman, Danielle Deadwyler, Theo Rossi, Logan Marshall-Green, Dean Norris, and Sinqua Walls with director Jaume Collet-Serra.

Disaster Holiday

This South African comedy from Burnt Onion Productions and director Rethabile Ramaphakela follows a workaholic who attempts to prove his parenting skills during an impromptu family vacation.

Additional seasonal offerings include Hot Frosty (featuring a handsome snowman come to life), Meet Me Next Christmas (a romantic holiday miracle), and Our Little Secret (featuring exes trapped together). Sabrina Carpenter brings musical cheer with a new holiday special for more festive viewing, while A Virgin River Christmas offers some seasonal drama.

Of course, Netflix is offering more than just movies this holiday. The programming culminates with two live NFL games on Christmas Day, December 25, ensuring entertainment options for every taste this holiday season.