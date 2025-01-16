Cat Footwear’s Gotham City Collection is a Must for Batman Fans

Play video

The Dark Knight is known for his stylish Bat-branded gear, and now Cat Footwear has delivered a brand new collection that no Batman fan will want to miss. The new collection is fittingly title the Gotham City collection, and features the Colorado Grader Boot and the Intruder Galosh. You can check out up-close looks at both new additions below, and as you can see, they both embrace the style and theme of the World’s Greatest Detective. You can order the Gotham City Collection right here, and you can find a full trailer in the video above.

The Colorado Grader Boot is made up of dark black leather with a distressed yellow undertone, giving the boot a grungier look that would feel right at home in Batman’s city. Coupled with the boot’s yellow accents, it also fells inspired by Batman’s black and yellow costume, and it is certainly inspired by the comics.

That’s because when you look on the inside of the boot, you’ll find full lining utilizing panels from Batman’s 85 year conics history in black and grey. You can also choose from black stealth laces or black and yellow laces to add that final touch. The Colorado Grader Boot retails for $159.95 and can be ordered in men’s sizes here. You can find the official description for it below.

Batman x Cat Footwear Colorado Grader Boot:

Tough, dark, and dependable. These custom Dark Knight-inspired boots were built to go the distance and keep your feet shrouded in mystery. Show your true colors: black and yellow.

FEATURES:

Two sets of laces

Comic strip lining

Batman lace fob

Lateral + medial logo

Stacked EVA + rubber outsole for unmistakable traction

Then there’s the Intruder Galosh, which brings over some of the same style elements but in a shorter frame. The Galosh features the comic panel lining as well, and there’s also the dark black leather with distressed yellow undertone, though more of the shoe seems to be straight up black, broken up by bold yellow lines on both sides of the laces found down the center of the shoe.

There’s also a black Bat-symbol on the side underneath that main yellow ridge, completing the Batman-themed look in a slightly more reserved way. The Intruder Galosh retails for $134.95, and you can check out the new shoe up-close in the gallery above. You can also find the official description below.

Batman x Cat Footwear Intruder Galosh:

Overbuilt and unapologetic. Drawing inspiration from the world’s greatest detective, those rain-drenched Gotham City™ streets don’t stand a chance.

FEATURES:

Two sets of laces

Comic strip lining

Batman lace fob

Lateral + medial logo

Stacked EVA + rubber outsole for unmistakable traction

Are you excited for Cat Footwear’s Batman Collection? You can talk all things Batman with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!