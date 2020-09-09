Cats Viewer Spots Proof of "Butthole Cut"

✖

2020 is going to go down in the history books as very weird year, but the chapter on movies and entertainment is going to be a particularly wild ride. We're not talking about the way the entertainment industry ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, either. We're talking about the Cats "Butthole Cut" controversy that has taken another, unexpected turn this week. Months after rumors of this alternate version of the film existed were seeming debunked, one movie fan on Twitter has found that indeed, it does exist -- and has shared the proof.

First, a little context. Back in March reports surfaced that a VFX producer had been hired back in November 2019 to remove CGI buttholes on the cats of the film. The hilarious and weird anecdote then prompted fans to demand the release of the so-called "Butthole Cut" of Cats, though Universal wouldn't confirm the existence of such a cut and a further report from someone who worked on the film's VFX generally debunked the idea of the "buttholes" noting that there were instead instances where "the skin and fur sim was groomed or just folded in a way that really REALLY looked like very furry lady genitals and buttholes by accident."

That brings us to now. Despite debunking, it appears that there were, at least at some point, “buttholes” in Cats. On Twitter, @VforVictoryish posted photos of what appear to be buttholes one a couple of the characters in the home release of Cats (via Screen Rant).

I was today years old when I discovered that they failed to remove all the buttholes from the @catsmovie #releasethebuttholecut #ifoundthebuttholecut pic.twitter.com/nT9r1z4etD — That Girl V (@VforVictoryish) September 4, 2020

"I was today years old when I discovered that they failed to remove all the buttholes from the @catsmovie #releasethebuttholecut #ifoundthebuttholecut."

If you look carefully, there do indeed appear to be at least one "butthole" at the film's 1:35:14 mark, seemingly confirming that there was, at some point, more in the film. At this point, the discovery of this issue is just the latest weird development for the film that seemed upon theatrical release to be quickly forgettable. Released at the end of 2019, Cats was a massive box office bomb and was critically dragged for its CGI, plot, tone and more leaving it to be considered one of the worst films of 2019.

Cats is available on Blu-ray and DVD.

What do you think? Has the existence of a "Butthole Cut" of Cats been confirmed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.