The Lost City Opens With $31 Million at the Box Office

The Lost City will take the top spot at the box office away from The Batman this weekend. The Lost City, an action/adventure film starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe, will earn $31 million in its first weekend at the box office, including $2.5 million in preview showings. While it did not maintain its early 100% on Rotten Tomatoes has since fallen a bit, it’s still doing well with critics. The story follows Bullock as a reclusive author who is kidnapped and sent on an adventure like the ones she writes into her books.

The Batmans slips into second place, earning $20.5 million in its fourth weekend. The Batman already crossed $300 million at the domestic box office, and critics have and fans have heaped praise on Matt Reeves’ take on the DC Comics hero.

“As a reboot, The Batman is a very good re-introduction of the Batman movie franchise, but one that feels like a victim of circumstance,” ComicBook.com’s Kofi Outlaw writes in his 4-ouf-of-5 review of the film. “It seems like there was originally a clear deeper thematic point in mind – until the entire world took a chaotic downward spiral. The most we now get from The Batman is a final message of, ‘Hey, things are really messed up, but, uh, let’s try to help one another, okay?’ Given current circumstances around the world (at the time of writing this), maybe that’s the only message a superhero movie can manage right now.”

RRR is having one of the best North American openings ever for a Telugu-language Indian movie, heading towards an estimated $9.5 million. The Michelle Yeoh-led A24 release is also seeing a strong opening, and is expected to earn more than $509,600 in its first three days.

1. The Lost City

Opening Weekend

Total: $31 million

Reclusive author Loretta Sage writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model named Alan. While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city’s lost treasure from her latest story. Determined to prove he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her.

Aaron and Adam Nee directed The Lost City from a screenplay they co-wrote the with Oren Uziel and Dana Fox, from Seth Gordon’s story. The film stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt.

2. The Batman

Week Four

Weekend: $20.5 million

$20.5 million Total: $332 million

Batman ventures into Gotham City’s underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis.

Matt Reeves directs The Batman. The film stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

3. RRR

Opening Weekend

Total: $9.5 million

A tale of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. After their journey they return home to start fighting back against British colonialists in the 1920s.

S. S. Rajamouli directs RRR from a script he co-wrote with K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. It is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

4. Uncharted

Week Six

Weekend: $5 million

$5 million Total: $133.5 million



Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother.

Ruben Fleischer directs Uncharted from a screenplay by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway, based on Naughty Dog’s video game series. The film stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas.

5. Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Week Two

Weekend: $4.58 million

$4.58 million Total: $27.6 million



Yuta Okkotsu gains control of an extremely powerful, cursed spirit and gets enrolled in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School by sorcerers to help him control his power and keep an eye on him.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is based on the manga of the same name, which is a prequel to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series, both of which were created by Gege Akutami. Sunghoo Park directs the film adaptation from a script written by Hiroshi Seko. The film’s English dub voice cast includes Kayleigh McKee (Yuta Okkotsu), Anairis Quiñones (Rika Orimoto), Allegra Clark (Maki Zen’in), Xander Mobus (Toge Inumaki), Matthew David Rudd (Panda), Kaiji Tang (Satoru Gojo), and Lex Lang (Suguru Geto).

6. X

Week Two

Weekend: $2.2

$2.2 Total: $8.3 million



A group of actors sets out to make an adult film in rural Texas under the noses of their reclusive hosts, but when the elderly couple catches their young guests in the act, the cast finds themselves in a desperate fight for their lives.

Ti West directs X. The film stars Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure, and Scott Mescudi.

7. Dog

Week Five

Weekend: $2.1 million

$2.1 million Total: $57.8 million



With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.

Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin directed Dog. Tatum also stars with Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Bill Burr.

8. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Week 15

Weekend: $2 million

$2 million Total: $800.5 million



With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: No Way Home from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, and Marisa Tomei.

9. Sing 2

Week 14

Weekend: $1.28 million

$1.28 million Total: $160.2 million



Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch — he has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Garth Jennings wrote and directed Sing 2, with Christophe Lourdelet co-directing. The film’s voice cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, Nick Offerman, Bobby Cannavale, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Chelsea Peretti, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Adam Buxton, and Bono.

10. Infinite Storm

Opening Weekend

Total: $751,200

As an experienced climber ascends Mount Washington, she turns back before she reaches the summit as a huge blizzard approaches. However, on her way down, she encounters a stranded man and takes it upon herself to get them both down the mountain before nightfall arrives and they succumb to the elements.

Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert directed Infinite Storm from a screenplay by Josh Rollins, based on the article “High Places: Footprints in the Snow Lead to an Emotional Rescue” by Ty Gagne. The film stars Naomi Watts, Sophie Okonedo, Billy Howle, Denis O’Hare, and Parker Sawyers.