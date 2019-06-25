Charles Barkley Says We Don’t Need Space Jam 2

Lebron James couldn’t be more excited to start production on Space Jam 2, the sequel to the cult classic film from 1996 that featured Michael Jordan in the starring role along with several other NBA legends. That cast included Charles Barkley and the always outspoken NBA legend and now NBA Commentator didn’t mince words about his dislike of another film being made. Like the original, this film will be a mix of animation and live-action, with Lebron serving in the Michael role, but when asked by ET’s Deidre Behar if he had warmed up to the idea since last year, Barkley very much shot that down (via Yahoo).

“Not at all,” Barkley said. That was when Behar brought up that the film had Black Panther director Ryan Coogler attached, though that wasn’t enough to sway Barkley. “Well, listen, I don’t care. Space Jam 1 was amazing. We don’t need 2,” Barkley said.

The last time he was approached about the sequel he wasn’t too fond of it either. “Space Jam 1 was a classic,” Barkley told ET. “I don’t like when people try to imitate something that was already good.”

James recently celebrated the start of production on Space Jam 2, and part of him can’t believe it’s finally happening, thoughts he shared with fans on Instagram.

“Man this really just hit me!” James tweeted. “I’m really shooting Space Jam 2!! This is so surreal and doesn’t even make sense to me! Where I come from man and what I saw growing up this doesn’t add up to me! I’m truly grateful and beyond blessed. This is CRAZINESS.”

During a previous interview, James revealed exactly why the project was so important to him, as he wants other kids to look at it and inspire them to keep reaching for their dreams.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James previously told THR. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams.”

Space Jam 2 will hit in 2021.