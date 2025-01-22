Shocking Japanese Horror Movie Is Available to Stream (But It’s Extreme)

Director Takashi Miike‘s horror movie Audition is highly regarded among genre fans and often lands on best Japanese horror movie lists, and for good reason. Thanks to Peacock, more audiences can revisit the cult classic or experience the movie for the first time now that Audition has been added to the streamer. Based on the Japanese book by Ryu Murakami, Audition follows widower Shigeharu Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi), whose producer friend comes up with an idea to audition women for a lead role in a film, except there is no film. The women are being brought in under false pretenses as Shigeharu’s friend is running the scam to help Shigeharu find a new wife. Eventually, Shigeharu meets Asami Yamazaki (Eihi Shiina), and the two develop feelings for each other. Everything takes a turn when the truth about Asami and her past comes to light, leading to shocking violence.

For anyone who has never seen Audition, the movie is most satisfying when you go in blind without looking up any further details about its plot or twists. What we can tease is the surprising way the story establishes its characters through a dramatic and sometimes comedic plot that builds up a mystery before suddenly diving into the deep end of grotesque horror.

The 1999 horror drama, which celebrated its 25th Anniversary in 2024, is not for the squeamish. The first theatrical screenings for Audition came with reports of audience members allegedly fainting, walking out, and some calling Miike “sick” (via Arrow Video). Naturally, the response piqued the interest of viewers wanting to witness the brutality for themselves, and the curiosity spread.

Audition is the perfect example of a successful slow build that cleverly draws you into an unforgettable, jarring finale. While some audiences balked at the extreme violence, many critics and fans over the years have discussed at length why the movie is so impactful and special to the genre. Despite some of the first reactions to the film, Audition won the out-of-competition FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics) Prize at the 2000 International Rotterdam Film Festival and left other festival attendees excited about Miike as a new talent to watch. Fantastic Fest honored the filmmaker nearly 20 years later in 2019, where he received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Miike began filmmaking in 1991, but Audition helped launch his international career. He has made over 100 films and maintains a loyal cult following. Miike’s other well-known movies include Ichi the Killer (2001), Gozu (2003), One Missed Call (2003), the Dead or Alive trilogy, and 13 Assassins (2010).

Audition is also available to stream on Shudder, Tubi, and Screambox.