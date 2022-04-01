Charlie Cox Movie Rising Through the Netflix Ranks Following Daredevil’s Departure

Daredevil may have left Netflix but that doesn’t mean Charlie Cox as totally disappeared from the streamer’s lineup. Cox developed a massive and dedicated following thanks to his turn as Matt Murdock in Daredevil, a series that was released exclusively on Netflix. Earlier this month, all of Netflix’s Marvel shows made their way over to Disney+, as Marvel Studios regained the rights to the characters. Fortunately, in the wake of Daredevil‘s exit, another Cox-starring title has appeared on Netflix, and subscribers are starting to catch on.

Netflix recently added a 2018 film called King of Thieves to its streaming roster. The movie stars Cox and Michael Caine and tells the true story of a group of men attempting to pull off the biggest jewel heist in the history of London. Following its arrival on the service, King of Thieves has started popping up in the Netflix Top 10 movies list,

The daily rotating list shows the most popular movies on Netflix from the previous day. King of Thieves has not only made its way to the Top 10, but rose up to the second overall position on Tuesday. Thursday’s edition of the list shows King of Thieves as the fifth-most popular film on the service, as it continues to hang around the top half of the list.

You can check out a full breakdown of Thursday’s Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Blade Runner 2049

“He’s on a dangerous mission to uncover the truth from the only cop who remembers what the truth is.”

2. Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

“This 2022 crime documentary directed by Luke Sewell is about the death of Gerald Cotton, a cryptocurrency exchange CEO.”

3. The Adam Project

“Twelve-year-old Adam gets bullied – but grown-up Adam is a butt-kicking fighter pilot. And thanks to time travel, the two Adams are teaming up.”

4. Despicable Me 2

“More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil.”

5. King of Thieves

“A widower reunites his old partners in crime for one last job: an old-school jewel heist that’s the biggest in London’s history. Based on a true story.”

6. Shrek

“On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.”

7. Shrek 2

“Back in Far Far Away, Shrek and Fiona share news of their marriage. But a sinister plan involving Prince Charming threatens their happily ever after.”

8. A Walk Among the Tombstones

“A drug kingpin hires troubled ex-cop Matt Scudder to find his wife’s killers, a hunt that leads to shocking revelations in New York’s underworld.”

9. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

“Madea’s back – hallelujer! And she’s not putting up[ with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.”

10. Despicable Me

“Gru needs to steal the moon. Margo, Edith and Agnes need to find a dad. Together, this unlikely family tried to do both before bedtime.”