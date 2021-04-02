Sons of Anarchy Star Charlie Hunnam Speaks Out on Playing Next James Bond After No Time to Die

✖

The upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die, will mark actor Daniel Craig's fifth and final time playing the iconic secret agent. Even thought the movie has yet to arrive in theaters (due to the pandemic), so much of the conversation surrounding the franchise is about who will be the next actor to take on the mantle of 007. Idris Elba, Richard Madden, and Tom Hardy remain the most common names in this chatter, but there are plenty of fans who would love to see Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam give it a go. Could a Hunnam casting be in the cards?

During a recent interview with People about his new film, Jungleland, Hunnam was asked about the prospect of playing Bond after Craig exits the role. Of course, as an Englishman who loves action films, Hunnam confirmed that he would be "100%" down to play Bond if the option were on the table.

"I would be so flattered and honored to be considered to play James Bond as an Englishman," said Hunnam. "But my intuition tells me that I shouldn't be waiting for that phone call to come. I think there are many people ahead of me on that list."

Unfortunately for Hunnam, and the fans hoping to see him cast as the next Bond, that call hasn't come through. At this point, he hasn't been contacted about playing Bond, and he doesn't suspect that he will any time soon.

"It's very flattering sort of fan dialogue," he continued. "Nobody's ever, on a professional level from within the industry, brought that up to me."

All that to say, Hunnam isn't about to discourage fans from talking about his potential casting. If there is enough conversation out there, maybe the producers will want to reach out about working together.

"As much as people want to talk about me playing James Bond, please continue," Hunnam said. "Maybe that's the genesis of these things. Maybe fan chatter leads to industry people actually talking about it in a more serious way."

Who would you like to see take on the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig? Would Charlie Hunnam be a good fit for the character? Let us know in the comments!

No Time to Die is set to hit theaters on April 2, 2021.