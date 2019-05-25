Charlie’s Angels: Elizabeth Banks Teases What to Expect From Naomi Scott’s Character

Naomi Scott is currently dazzling audiences as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin, and before that, she was impressing fans in the 2017 Power Rangers reboot as Kimberly the Pink Ranger. Soon she’ll be adding another role to the resume in Charlie’s Angels, which will be directed by her Power Rangers co-star Elizabeth Banks. It was during Power Rangers that the two first met, and Banks, who was already signed on to direct the Angels relaunch, pegged Scott as the perfect choice for one of the Angels. In a recent interview Banks teased what fans can expect from Scott’s role in the film, though it seems Aladdin almost caused the casting not to happen at all.

Banks recently revealed that when her team reached out to Scott initially, they weren’t aware she had landed the role of Jasmine in Disney’s live-action Aladdin adaptation, and the news didn’t exactly create hope they would get here.

“They were like, ‘Well, she’s doing Aladdin. Bye!’ ” Banks told W Magazine. Thankfully the start date for Charlie’s Angels ended up getting delayed, allowing them to get Scott to read for the part. Fans have seen Scott as a Power Rangers and a Princess now, but Elena isn’t like either of those characters.

“I was looking for an everywoman,” Banks says. “A relatable girl next door that audience members could look at and go, ‘If that girl can become a Charlie’s Angel, then I can, too.’ ” Banks said “the studio executives watched about 40 seconds of her tape and were like, ‘Yup.’ ”

Scott was also up for pretty much anything, including a lot of improvisation, and that’s not something that comes naturally to everyone. “People are going to see a lot of range from Naomi,” Banks said. “I think this is going to be an epic year for her.”

It’s already shaping up quite nicely, as even in the mixed reviews of Aladdin Scott is the shining star. The film is off to a great start at the box office, and if Charlie’s Angels can launch smoothly it seems she’ll have a possible franchise as well.

Charlie’s Angels will be directed by Elizabeth Banks and stars Kristen Stewart (Sabina), Naomi Scott (Elena), Ella Balinska (Jane), Noah Centineo (Langston), Elizabeth Banks (Bosley), Djimon Hounsou (Bosley), Patrick Stewart (Bosley), and Sam Claflin.

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on November 15th.