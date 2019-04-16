‘Charlie’s Angels’ First Official Photos Revealed

Charlie’s Angels is getting a new lease on big screen life with the upcoming film continuation of the series, and now we have a first look at the movie and the film’s talented cast. Elizabeth Banks co-wrote and directed this interpretation of the iconic television series, which will bring in a new crew of Angels that includes Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott, and more. Banks will also be in front of the camera for part of the film, as alongside Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou the three will bring the Bosley role to life, and while we don’t see Stewart or Hounsou make an appearance in the new photos, there’s plenty of other things to see (via EW).

Banks calls this version of the Angels a continuation and not a remake or a reboot, as it will incorporate events from the original television series and the two Charlie’s Angels films from McG. In this take, the Angels aren’t just a group of three agents but are rather part of an expanded organization, and we are seeing merely one team of Angels assemble in the movie.

Banks went on to describe the films humor and tone as similar to Mission: Impossible. “We talked a lot about [those movies],” Banks says. “Those films work best when the team is together, when Ving Rhames is in it, and Simon [Pegg] is in it, and Rebecca Ferguson. That sensibility really matters to me.”

As for how the role of Bosley has changed, Banks said “‘Bosley’ is now a rank in the organization, like lieutenants. All of the Angels have been played by different women and have had different names, but the Bosley character was always named Bosley no matter who played him. We thought, ‘Well, that must mean it’s more than a name.’”

You can check out all the photos in the following slides, and you can watch the full film when Charlie’s Angels hits theatres on November 15th.

The Crew

The first photo shows the whole crew assembled, and we don’t know about you but they seem to be ready to throw down with anyone poor sap who gets in their way.

Charlie’s Angels HQ

The next photo shows Sabina and Bosley (one of several) talking in what looks to be Charlie’s Angels HQ, or one of them that is. As you can see they have anything they need at their disposal, from watches to drones.

Stylish Derby

The next photo shows Sabina competing in a Turkish Derby, the result of the Angels tailing a target.

Close Friends

This photo showcases Ella Balinska’s Jane Kano and Noah Centineo’s Langston. Langston is still shrouded in mystery at the moment, but it seems the two will be close friends.

Undercover

Banks will be reuniting with her Power Rangers co-star Naomi Scott, who will play Elena in the film, and here we have a look at her in disguise. We’re not sure what she’s infiltrating, but it is likely related to the Turkish Derby that Sabina is at in the other photo.

The Director’s Chair

Banks will not only be playing Bosley but will also be directing the film, the first of the Charlie’s Angels movies to be directed by a woman.

The Angels

Here we see the Angels convening before or during a mission, which looks to be the Turkish Derby sequence from earlier, and they look like a force to be reckoned with.