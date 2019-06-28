Charlie’s Angels Poster Released

Fans got their first look at Charlie’s Angels yesterday thanks to the debut trailer, but now we have the first official poster for the Elizabeth Banks-directed film, and you can see it in all its glory below. The new poster spotlights Sabina (Kristen Stewart), Elena (Naomi Scott), and Jane (Ella Balinska) as Sabina and Jane share a fist bump. Elena stands towards the back, and while she doesn’t share in the first bump, we know she’s going to be in the middle of all the action, at least it appears that way in the first footage.

The footage revealed that Elena is not actually a member of the organization at the beginning of the film, and is instead a client they are working to save. Sabina and Jane quickly introduce her to what is involved with being an agent, and it seems at some point she embraces it, becoming a full-fledged Angel herself, and she’s a natural.

The trailer also gave us our first look at Bosley, or should we say all three of them. The role of Bosley is now not just a person but is instead a rank that someone earns, so in this film, there will be three different people with that rank. Those include Banks, Patrick Stewart, and Djimon Hounsou, and we get to see all three of their distinct takes on the Bosley role throughout the trailer.

We even get to hear the famous “Good Morning Angels” from Charlie himself, though it remains to be seen if we actually ever meet him in the film. In the past he’s been kept a mystery, but who knows, maybe one day we’ll to meet him.

You can check out the full description for Charlie’s Angels below.

“Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie’s Angels take flight. In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.”

Charlie’s Angels will be directed by Elizabeth Banks and stars Kristen Stewart (Sabina), Naomi Scott (Elena), Ella Balinska (Jane), Noah Centineo (Langston), Elizabeth Banks (Bosley), Djimon Hounsou (Bosley), Patrick Stewart (Bosley), and Sam Claflin.

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on November 15th.